Nirvana Being launches ‘Airific N95 Anti-Viral Mask’

Read Article

Nirvana Being, a leading Clean Air solutions company based on science and sustainability, has recently launched ‘Airific N95 Anti-Viral Mask’. Claiming to be India’s first anti-viral mask, the Airific Mask keeps out 96 per cent of viruses and bacteria as well as >95 per cent of particulate matter and contaminants, thereby offering the highest level of protection.

Priced at Rs 995, the mask was created for the mass market after thorough research wherein the team realised that Covid-19 particles have a diameter of close to 0.12 microns; and standard masks, which are somewhat porous, cannot filter nano-particles smaller than 0.3 microns, with high efficiency. Therefore, Nirvana Being developed a mask using nanotechnology to filter down to 0.1 micron. The nanofibers in the mask have a massive surface area and large number of pores with a tiny pore size. This enables the filter to catch much smaller particles with a lower ‘pressure drop’ than other synthetic or natural materials, making the Airific Mask more breathable than any other mask in the market, driving comfort as we are forced to wear masks for extended periods of time.

Certified by Nelson Labs, USA, this mask is more reusable and breathable than any other mask in the market. Due to its high ‘capture index’, Airific can be worn in mild to severely polluted conditions. Its natural filtration provides highest protection from dust, ash, smoke, fumes, exhaust, odours, allergens, bacteria, viruses and pathogens.

Jai Dhar Gupta, Founder & CEO, Nirvana Being, said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of India’s first anti-viral mask made using nanotechnology. Having always been at the forefront of innovation, we had been looking for a solution to tackle the worldwide issue of the Covid-19 for the last few months. During current times, we all know that Viral Filtration Efficiency (VFE), comfort and fit are the three things that are most important to consider while buying a mask. And with our new Airific Mask, we endeavour to offer all of the above. Also, we remain true to our value of driving sustainability as the mask is reusable and washable.”