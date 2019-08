Aashirvaad, India’s leading staples brands, has launched a new range comprising Gluten Free Flour, Ragi Flour and Multi Millet Mix Flour under the umbrella of Aashirvaad Nature’s Super Foods. With consumers moving towards health-foods, superfoods have emerged as one of the fastest growing nutri-cereals in the staples market. This new range will be available across leading metros including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Chennai.

Share