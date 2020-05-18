Lucaris launches new barware range – The RIMS Collection

Read Article

Asian traditions infused with western modernity have inspired a new global culture in art, design, fashion, cuisine and wine. Lucaris, the luxurious crystal ware brand of Asia, has launched its new barware range – The RIMS Collection. The collection has been co-developed by Lucaris and Mr. Thomas Anostam, the famous creative hospitality consultant for leading bars in Asia. RIMS has recently won the prestigious world class design awards as well as Good Design Award (GMark) and Design Excellent Awards (DEmark) in 2019.

RIMS has also been selected to be used In Asia’s 50 Best Bars as well as the no.1 ranking, The Oldman, Bamboo Bar, Vesper, Backstage cocktail bar, Tropic City, Ribbit Hole and Teen of Thailand.