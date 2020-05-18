Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

India will see its first Radisson Red…

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Home > Product Tracker > Lucaris launches new barware range – The RIMS Collection
Latest Updates Product Tracker

Lucaris launches new barware range – The RIMS Collection

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Read Article

Asian traditions infused with western modernity have inspired a new global culture in art, design, fashion, cuisine and wine. Lucaris, the luxurious crystal ware brand of Asia, has launched its new barware range – The RIMS Collection. The collection has been co-developed by Lucaris and Mr. Thomas Anostam, the famous creative hospitality consultant for leading bars in Asia. RIMS has recently won the prestigious world class design awards as well as Good Design Award (GMark) and Design Excellent Awards (DEmark) in 2019.

RIMS has also been selected to be used In Asia’s 50 Best Bars as well as the no.1 ranking, The Oldman, Bamboo Bar, Vesper, Backstage cocktail bar, Tropic City, Ribbit Hole and Teen of Thailand.

Share

Related posts

Marriott’s first ever food truck ‘Marriott on Wheels’ in India to cover six destinations over 40 days

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

IHCL inks agreement for a Taj branded property in Ahmedabad, Gujarat

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Mexicans paid the most for a hotel room in India

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More