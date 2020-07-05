LG introduces ‘PuriCare Mini’ personal air purifier

Read Article

Lightweight, portable air purifier filters out allergens, ultra-fine dust and irritants with up to eight hours of battery life

LG Electronics USA has launched the LG PuriCare Mini – the company’s first personal air purifier designed to deliver cleaner, fresher air to users wherever they go. From the bedroom, dorm room or workspace to the car, train, plane or hotel room, the compact portable purifier can remove 99 per cent ultra-fine dust and reduces allergens and irritants that can be harmful to breathe. PuriCare Mini is powerful enough to deliver up to eight hours of clean, quiet air flow and compact enough to take anywhere with a streamlined design that is as light as a water bottle at just 1.2 pounds.

The new LG PuriCare Mini adapts LG’s advanced air purification technology (similar to the Certified asthma and allergy friendly LG PuriCare 360º room air purifier) to a smaller, portable package that’s whisper quiet at 30dB, making it easy to take anywhere without disturbing others. Its four-color LED smart display shows air quality in real-time, and Bluetooth control makes monitoring conditions and performance simple. Complete with a convenient leather wrist strap, LG PuriCare Mini air purifiers (models AP151MBA1 and AP15MWA1) are available in smooth black and fresh white finishes at a suggested price of US$ 199.

Brandt Varner, vice president of product management for home appliances at LG Electronics USA said, “More than ever, consumers want peace of mind when it comes to the air they breathe. Perfect for your bedside table, work spaces and college dorm rooms and easy to take along when you travel, these new personal air purifiers offer the advanced capabilities and benefits of LG’s PuriCare technology in a portable, budget-friendly package.”

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, Americans, on average, spend approximately 90 per cent of their time indoors, where the concentrations of some pollutants are often two to five times higher than typical outdoor concentrations. LG PuriCare Mini is certified by the British Allergy Foundation (BAF) for its air-cleansing and allergen-removing capabilities and tested by Intertek to clear most particulates in a personal space of 8 cubic meters (or 283 cubic feet) in just over 2.5 hours.

LG’s new personal air purifier uses a PM1.0 sensor to first detect ultra-fine particles and intuitively displays the air quality with a four-color LED smart display. The LED light turns green when air is at its cleanest and red at its most-polluted levels. Once air quality is determined, the dual inverter motor draws air through the filter at the appropriate rate. Purified air is distributed by powerful Twin Tornado dual fans to disperse clean air effectively. LG PuriCare Mini’s durable filter and lasts up to 2,000 hours, or six months if used 12 hours a day.

With Bluetooth, users can monitor the condition of the filter, check battery status and control their LG PuriCare Mini using their smartphone or tablet. Users also can benefit from convenient control functionalities directly on the device, including fan intensity, filter status, and real-time air quality conditions. Recharging the battery is simple with a USB cable, even while in use.