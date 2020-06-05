ITC launches vegetable and fruit cleanser Nimwash

Read Article

Hygiene playing a pivotal role in wellbeing today and increasingly becoming a more widespread conversation and an immediate priority, the pandemic is changing consumer behaviour by resetting and reshaping perspectives. The discerning consumer world over has begun to adopt more stringent hygiene practices in every aspect of their lifestyle including food. Cleaning Fruits and Vegetables has emerged as a major concern as the wash routine primarily is limited to water only and some other tedious DIYs at home to get rid of the dirt, germs, pesticides, etc. To alleviate the fear of consumers, ITC has launched NimWash Vegetable and Fruit wash which claims 100 per cent natural action that ensures washing away of Pesticides~ and 99.9 per cent germs. With neem and citrus fruits extracts, Nimwash has been specially designed as a preventive hygiene solution to use and has no added chlorine, bleach or artificial colour, ITC said. The launch addresses an emerging consumer need to clean fresh produce properly once it reaches consumer homes.

Nimwash Vegetable and Fruit wash is being launched in two variants – Spray & Wash and Soak & Wash.

Sameer Satpathy, chief executive, Personal Care Products Business Division, ITC, said, “Consumers’ sensitivity to health and hygiene is at a heightened level. ITC’s first 100% natural action Vegetable and Fruit wash is a consumer’s delight as it delivers on effectiveness with the power of natural ingredients. Our endeavour always has been to identify and serve emerging consumer need, in a manner which helps consumers in these challenging times.“

Nimwash Vegetable and Fruit wash is available in 450ml, 500 ml and 1 litre packs.