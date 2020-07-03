Germ-free tiles by Orient Bell

Read Article

Orientbell, a leading tile manufacturing business has recently launched its Germ-free tiles. Being a socially responsible company, Orientbell felt the time was right for these tiles to take the forefront in its battle against disease-causing germs. With health and safety being the new norm, home is the place people will look for assurance and comfort.

Orientbell’s Germ-free tiles are designed keeping in mind the preference of consumers in a world plagued by health woes. These highly functional tiles contain nano-particles embedded with inorganic coatings to aid in longer shelf life. The result; tiles are more durable and have an inherent ability to withstand weathering and consequential damages. Moreover, they provide a safe environment in between mopping cycles.

Orientbell tiles have been tested as per Japanese Industrial Standard (JIS Z 2801:2010) by Biotech Services Mumbai, one of the top industrial testing and research labs in India (NABL accredited). This standard tests effectiveness against two most dangerous strains of Bacteria – Escherichia Coli (E. Coli) and Staphylococcus Aureus and only when the kill rate is 99 per cent, the tile is certified Germ-Free.

Available in both Ceramic and Glazed Vitrified body, these tiles are for both wall and floor. Customers have the option to choose from multiple designs as well as sizes, ranging from 600x600mm in GVT to 300x600mm, 300x450mm and 300X300mm in Ceramic. Germ-free tiles are well suited for a wide range of interiors like homes, primary schools, hospitals, offices and commercial establishments.