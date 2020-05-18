Diversey introduces personal hygiene kit Diversey Hygieniser

Read Article

Diversey, a leading cleaning and hygiene solutions company, here announced the launch of another invaluable kit that will be another weapon in the Covid warrior’s armoury — the Diversey Hygieniser.

With office spaces and commercial establishments set to open shortly, this kit will provide an additional safety shield along with other measures taken by the organisations to counter the threat of Covid-19. The Diversey Hygieniser is a personal hygiene kit provided to each employee at his/her workplace to sanitise his/her hands and personal desk.

“We at Diversey have customer-centricity as a core driver of all planning and activities. Launching the Diversey Hygieniser Kit (trademarked) is not just about introducing another need-of-the-hour product to the market; instead we are urging people to add a necessary habit to their daily routine, especially at shared office spaces. Managing Covid-19 is a healthcare challenge and adopting safe personal hygiene is the only alternative at this point in time. Responsibility for hygiene in offices can no longer be limited to the housekeeping personnel, it needs to be seriously undertaken by each one of us. While we might have uncertainties ahead, we foresee this Hygieniser kit to be an integral part of the “new normal” as employees resume office wearing masks, maintaining safe distances and exercise adequate caution about the sanitisation of their personal workspace,” LC Das, MD, India and Subcontinent, Diversey India.