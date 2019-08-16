Display cabinets with anti-mist system by Elanpro

Elanpro, India’s leading commercial refrigeration company, has introduced display cabinet in its product portfolio. The product is equipped with a new anti-mist and LED lighting system that enhances display and lowers electricity consumption. Equipped with specialised compressor technology, the new range by Elanpro keeps the temperature ideal between 2 to 12 degree Celcius. The product is an ideal solution for bakeries, patisseries, restaurants, cafeterias, coffee shops, hotels, retail units, dairy and ice cream outlets.

