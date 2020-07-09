CreatedforCovid: Turn your existing split existing split AC into an air steriliser with the Nirvana Being Nanotech AC filter

Read Article

A simple DIY all-in-one solution that removes viruses and bacteria with> 99.7 per cent efficiency

Nirvana Being, a leading clean air solutions company based on science and sustainability, has recently launched an all-in-one Nanotech AC Filter- a potential gamechanger in the nation’s quest for health and safety solutions, from Covid-19. This filter can be added to your existing split AC to remove viruses and bacteria with > 99.7 per cent efficiency, and PM 2.5 with a > 96 per cent efficiency, thereby playing the role of an air steriliser.

The product was created for the mass market after thorough research wherein the team realised that Covid-19 particles have a diameter of close to 0.12 microns, and standard media and HEPA filters, which are somewhat porous, cannot filter nano-particles smaller than 0.3 microns. Therefore, Nirvana Being developed a filter using nanotechnology to filter down to 0.1 micron.

Priced at Rs 2,695 per pack, the Nanotech AC Filters offer the lowest resistance in order to sustain the cooling ability of your AC. Each pack includes filters for 2 ACs, and the filters can be used with Split ACs of any brand and tonnage. Each filter is estimated to have a life of 300-600 hours based on the AQI conditions. The filter is ideal for indoor spaces, like homes, offices, doctors clinics, stores, restaurants and other places which have a high footfall, and hence a higher risk.

Jai Dhar Gupta, founder & CEO, Nirvana Being said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of our one-of-a-kind Nanotech AC Filter at a time when our country needs it the most. Every aspect of our filter has been carefully developed after thorough research to drive health and safety of our end consumers. We are excited to see the reaction of the mass market as our filter is sure to become a game changer in the health sector. With the use of nanotechnology, we aim to develop even more scientific and sustainable protective gear in the times to come.”

Founded in 2015, the name Nirvana Being has become synonymous with sustainable, scientific and responsible environmental solutions.