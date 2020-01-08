The hospitality industry is always on its toes to provide guests with a unique experience in amenities, services and comfort for which most guests don’t want technology to be intrusive, but will appreciate the conveniences it can deliver. Avaya’s Vantage device allows hospitality businesses to step up their game, providing guests with the ‘wow factor’ that helps ensure repeat bookings. Avaya Vantage is the all-new dedicated desktop device that provides simple, instant, seamless & natural engagement. Users can fire up voice, chat, collaboration instantly through one touch connections with no unnatural breaks or pauses – eliminating the need to manage multiple devices in order to engage. The device features hotel’s many services and conveniences, and allows simple click to book and click to call.

Moët Impérial by Moët & Chandon

Moët & Chandon has unveiled its holiday-season collection designed to mark the 150th anniversary of Moët Impérial, the French House’s flagship champagne. An elegantly festive bottle and an exclusive limited edition coffret – aptly titled “Imperial Dome” – offer champagne lovers a glimpse into the lifestyle of the sophisticated elites of 19th century, an era of unique elegance when Moët Impérial began its extraordinary journey to become a global icon of celebration. Moët Impérial, born as Brut Impérial in 1869, was the name given to the House’s brut champagne to pay tribute to the relationship established since 1801 with Napoléon Bonaparte and Jean-Remy Moët, grandson of the Maison’s founder.

Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin by Radico Khaitan

Radico Khaitan has launched Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin to the Indian market recently after launching it successfully in over 16 countries and select duty free outlets worldwide. With the launch of Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin, Radico Khaitan not only taps into a new segment but also forays into a new and emerging category of craft gin in the Indian domestic market. Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin is a triple-distilled spirit, handcrafted in a traditional copper pot still in small batches at Rampur distillery, located in the foothills of the Himalayas.

Allta by Glenmorangie

The first whisky created from yeast growing wild on Glenmorangie’s own barley, marks the tenth anniversary of the Highland Distillery’s pioneering Private Edition series. For a decade, Glenmorangie has invited whisky aficionados to explore its passion for innovation through this acclaimed series of rare and intriguing limited-edition single malts. Now, in the collection’s rich, fruity tenth release Glenmorangie Allta (Scots Gaelic for ‘wild’ and pronounced ‘al-ta’), the Distillery reveals the importance of yeast to Scotch whisky’s myriad flavours.

Super variants of organic herbal tea range by Typhoo

Typhoo, the iconic British tea brand known for its specialty teas has expanded its organic herbal teas portfolio and added three new variants: Purifying Super Greens, Digestive Power Seeds and immunity boosting Three Tulsi to it. The organic ingredients are picked from the finest farms and estates and are crafted by renowned herb and fruit master blenders with purest ingredients. Typhoo’s Organic Herbal Tea range has eight variants in total. The focus is to provide holistic wellness benefits for both mind and body.

Four premium spirits by Beam Suntory

Beam Suntory, the global premium spirits company, has launched a range of four premium spirits in India, signaling its commitment and strategy to grow in India in line with its ambition to reach US$ 1 billion in revenue by 2030. The highlight of the launch is the introduction of Oaksmith Indian whisky – created by world-renowned blender Shinji Fukuyo, chief blender, Suntory – using traditional Japanese craftsmanship, blended with the finest Scotch Malt whiskies and American Bourbons to make a whisky unique and authentic to Indian taste. In addition, the iconic Japanese whiskies Yamazaki Distiller’s Reserve and Hibiki Japanese Harmony, along with Roku Japanese Craft gin have also been launched from The House of Suntory portfolio.

Low-calorie, high-protein ice creams by NOTO

NOTO, a healthy, low-calorie ice cream for the millennial Indian was recently launched. It is introduced in a selection of six flavours — Dark Chocolate, Caramel Sea Salt, Spicy Guava, Vanilla, Mangoes & Cream and Mocha Choco Chip. These six flavours are each available in a 125ml tub. With each tub including only 75-95 calories, three gms of fat, 75 per cent less sugar than regular ice creams, twice as much protein than regular ice creams, and a healthy helping of prebiotic fibres that are good for your gut; this sweet really is every kind of treat. The company claims that it doesn’t include preservatives, artificial sweeteners, flavours or colours.

New range of mayonnaise by Cremica

Cremica the food product conglomerate unveiled new flavours of Mayonnaise recently. Cremica, known for its innovative offerings and commitment to quality unveiled an array of products, the company has come up with seven new flavours of Mayonnaise in the food service category; Mount Fuji Japanese Mayo, Wild Spice, Mushroom Willow, Tomakhan Mayo, Creamy Basil Pesto, Pickle Tickle & Frontier Josh Mayo which are a perfect combination of both classic Indian and International flavors to meet the evolving taste of Indian customers.