‘We receive commendable number of Indian MICE travellers’

Sheraton Grand Macao Hotel, Cotai Central, the largest Sheraton property in the world with 4001 keys, along with The St Regis Macao, Cotai Central offer state-of-the-art facilities for MICE travellers. Daniella Tonetto, GM – Sales & Marketing and Saurabh Bakshi, GM – Operations, for both the hotels, speak to Akshay Nayak about the importance of Indian MICE in the Macao market

Located amidst a large integrated resort which has seven hotels, over 350 duty free shops, restaurants, retail, etc, called Cotai Central, Sheraton Grand Macao Hotel, Cotai Central and The St Regis Macao, Cotai Central, since their opening in 2012 and 2015 respectively, have jointly recorded YTD occupancy of not less than 95 per cent.

It is the largest Sheraton in the world with 4001 guest rooms. The St Regis offers you a more boutique experience with 400 rooms. Both sit in the same complex offering amenities and experiences ideal for both Bleisure and luxury stay. “We specialise in a lot of MICE groups particularly from India and of course the leisure travellers because Macao being a resort destination – meetings, events and incentives keep happening round the year,” said Daniella Tonetto, GM – Sales & Marketing, Sheraton Grand Macao Hotel, Cotai Central and The St. Regis Macao, Cotai Central.

A good base of MICE from India likes travelling to Hong Kong and Macao. “Also, with the new development happening in the Greater Bay area with the opening of the new bridge from the airport which connects Hong Kong, Macao and Zhuhai, there is a lot more options available for the Indian groups, but Macao is an easy choice, as the destination is visa-free, and then you have all under one roof once you get into the resort. At Sheraton Grand Macao Hotel, Cotai Central, we have around seven chefs who hail from different regions in India. We have a huge amount of Indian food available, be it a whole-day dining feast or across the banquet floor. We do see majority of groups coming from industries in India,” she added.

Also MICE from India is getting very prominent for both the hotels as all the major cities are now well connected to Macao, informed Saurabh Bakshi, GM – Operations, Sheraton Grand Macao Hotel, Cotai Central and The St Regis Macao, Cotai Central. “Greater China which includes Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Korea is number one market for us, and India would sit within the top ten markets. Macao in the recent past has been a hotbed for MICE activities by global tech and consulting companies for which a lot of Indian contingents visit the destination and our hotels frequently,” he added.

Speaking about the destination and its attractions, Bakshi said, “Macao has been listed as the UNESCO rated City of Gastronomy, so the food offerings is the whole heritage of the destination. For us, we have a variety of restaurants that cater to all taste buds. Our all-day dining in Sheraton is called The Feast and it caters to all taste palettes. Everyday, we have a section for Indian food. There are also Chinese, Italian specialty restaurants. At The St Regis we have the legendary St Regis Bar, and a nice residential restaurant called The Manor. Every restaurant has a local element that’s enhanced. So if Macao is known for its seafood ricepots, they will be placed in all the restaurants. You will also find the tarts that are popular in the streets of Macao, at all our restaurants.”

Giving details about the MICE amenities, Tonetto informed, “We have beautiful outdoor meeting spaces. Four pool decks for both the hotels. Three of them overlook the Cotai strip, offering a picturesque view, ideal for outdoor cocktail parties, dinners. Internally, the largest space can accommodate up to 5000 pax. With multiple halls on offer, we can accommodate from 10 to 5000 people.”

“The whole market runs on high occupancy, sitting at 90 per cent. Also, after the meetings, guests can go for local gastronomic tours, visit shows, etc. When Marriott Bonvoy came to fruition, Macao was the second stop for the music tour by Maroon 5 at Marriott hotels in Asia Pacific. So, Macao does attract a lot of international events, and I am sure there is going to be more,” concluded Bakshi.