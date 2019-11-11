‘Thomson & Thomsons launches Gas Leak Detection System in India’

Akshay Nayak

Mumbai

Thomson & Thomsons, a 19-year-old leading commercial foodservice equipment manufacturer has launched innovative products recently including gas leak detection systems and also has tied up with international as well as indigenous brands which produce gas suppression systems for installations across industries, as fire safety has become mandatory in commercial buildings in India. They also have launched the grease trap system which has become a compulsion in the industry. “We also are very strong in industrial refrigeration equipment. We have blast chillers, cold rooms, cold display units,” said Ashok Shetty, MD, Thomson & Thomsons Kitchen Equipment.

The company has its manufacturing unit for fabricated equipment and commercial refrigeration equipment in Mumbai. Speaking about the key specialty of the brand, Shetty informed, “We are having our design team to cater to our clients with customised products. We have our very strong after-sales services team placed across companies, irrespective of the Equipment being provided by us or other company suppliers.”

When queried about the trends in commercial refrigeration equipment, Shetty said, “As far as refrigeration unit is concerned, people seek products that are top-notch in quality as they store expensive products including imported perishables in it. Hence, we take care of the R&D, right from user-friendly design to proper insulation of the products with utmost diligence. Also, for unforeseen situations, as mentioned earlier, our sales team pays a visit to the client within four to 24 hours of the complaint and resolve the issue within the framed time too, to ensure that the client doesn’t lose extra capital due to spoilage of the expensive frozen products. We are tied up with other international brands as their channel partners. Like Rational, Sirman, Scotsman, Electrolux, Robot Coupe, etc.”

Thomson & Thomsons, apart from their existing 2000 sq ft showroom, have added 1000 sq ft facility adjoining to the showroom in Mumbai which is close to the international airport. “The facility showcases complete range of products and also presents a live demo of products from Rational and other partner brands. The island kitchen showcased in our showroom is our product, which is a premier in the market in terms of quality. Fabrication wise, over the years, we have added many products while keeping the quality of the equipment and design of the project in mind. We visit the project site before the designing of the product to provide them with hassle-free solutions during the installation of the equipment,” he said.

Talking about the trend seen in the demand from the hospitality industry for commercial kitchen equipment, Shetty said, “With a lot of specialty restaurants paving their way in India, each outlet needs a different kind of equipment. Also, with the advancement of technology, path-breaking innovation such as combi ovens from Rational which occupy less space and can prepare multiple dishes at the same time, hence saving on preparation time too, are truly a boon for the hospitality business. There are also new products coming into the industry of which one is fire suppression systems which are the need of the market now. We have already done projects using products from brands like Ceasefire. We have done a turnkey project for the fire suppression system installation at a Capgemini facility which caters to 17,000 people daily.”

The company is looking to set up its distribution channels in multiple cities across India. “We are having a showroom in Goa and are having plans to set up showrooms in Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata. We have also done several projects abroad, majorly in the West Asian market. Very soon, we will also be having a sizeable manufacturing unit in Vasai,” noted Shetty about Thomson & Thomsons’ future roadmap.