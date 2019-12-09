Trending now

The Fern Hotels and Resorts with Aabid Surti launches “Fern Saves Water” initiative

The Fern Hotels and Resorts, India’s leading environmentally sensitive hotel chain in association with National Geographic Traveller India & Aabid Surti (Drop Dead Foundation) has started an initiative “Fern Saves Water”.
The main purpose of the initiative is to fix leaking taps in houses across India. The objective of this campaign is to save 100 million litres of water in a year. Amit Kumar Sharma, GM, Amanora The Fern Hotels & Club, said, “Our team at Amanora The Fern, Pune stepped out recently in two rural areas in Pune for this great cause looking out for leaking taps and fixed numerous leaking taps. The team also carried out an awareness campaign by spreading awareness by speaking to villagers/ residents as a part of community involvement and education.”

