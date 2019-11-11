‘Sternhagen is known for impeccable design-oriented products in luxury bathroom segment’

Akshay Nayak

Mumbai

The German luxury bathroom brand Sternhagen – part of the Acrysil Group committed to offer high quality products that are artistically designed and engineered with cutting-edge proprietary materials and technologies, recently unveiled its Rose Gold Collection of premium sanitaryware and bath fittings, at their newly launched facility in Mumbai. Speaking about Sternhagen and its speciality, Chirag Parekh, CMD, Acrysil Group, said, “Sternhagen is a German luxury bathroom brand created by Acrysil Group. It came to India about five years ago. Our vision has been to create impeccable products in the bathroom industry where we see that the design and engineering element does not exist which is where we saw the space and entered with a range.”

“Sooner than later, we launched a first-of its kind luxury bathroom suite wherein one can select the tiles, faucet and the WC based on their preference. We are the first in the world to introduce basins made with quartz,” noted Parekh about the innovations that Sternhagen has brought. About the Indian market for Sternhagen, Parekh informed, “In India, we have launched the whole collection and one of our best collections – Kristall. We are having about 80 sales points in India as of now. We do not want to overcrowd the market. We are having experience centres in Mumbai, Ahmedabad and have already plans to open one each in Bengaluru and New Delhi. We have also done many hotels and restaurants in India. What will indeed bolster our presence across India is having Suzanne Khan on board as the brand ambassador for Sternhagen. Secondly, we are revamping all our showrooms across India and trying to make more attractive display points. Our third initiative is reaching out to as many architects and the government.”

Speaking about the future focus of Sternhagen in India, parekh expressed, “Our vision for 2020 is on the gold line range of products, for anything that has a metallic finish to it expresses luxe. Tier II markets are coming very strongly. Chandigarh, Ludhiana, and Bhopal are some of the markets that we are focussing on going ahead.”