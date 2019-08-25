SIHRA aims to increase membership: Syama Raju

The South India Hotel & Restaurant Association (SIHRA) is working on increasing its membership. In an exclusive interview, Syama Raju, President, SIHRA said, “South India consists of the states of Telengana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Puducherry, Kerala. So SIHRA represents hoteliers in all these states. Presently, we have 1200 members but our target is to reach 2000 members. We have a good response from all states for membership.Tamil Nadu has the largest membership.”

Commenting on the industry, Raju said, “The industry is generally doing well with an average 60 to 70 per cent business. This is better than last year. Tourism is improving now especially eco tourism and wildlife lodges like Kabini, JLR etc are doing well. Because Bengaluru is an IT hub, everyone wants to go out of the city in the weekends. New destinations like Halebidu are opening up. The government is fully supportive of the industry Infrastructure and connectivity has improved greatly. Earlier there were no flights to north Karnataka, but now there are flights to Hubli, Belgaum, Bellary. Under UDAN scheme, an airport is also coming up in Bijapur. Now that the Kannur airport is operational, that is also a gateway to Bengaluru.”

Speaking about the room inventory in the city he said, “A lot of inventory is coming in all segments. All the brands are present here. Earlier the hotel inventory was only concentrated in the city, now it has spread to Whitefield, Marathahalli, Airport Road, etc.”