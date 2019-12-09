Sharad Food Solution provides foodservice segment with turnkey dairy solutions

Akshay Nayak

Mumbai

Part of the Umbrella brand Damodar Chakubhai Group – a well-known grocery brand servicing the HoReCa industry, Sharad Food Solution excels in providing a wide range of dairy-based products to the HoReCa segment pan-India. Its USP lies in the degree of customisation that it brings to the products to meet the requirement of the customer. Speaking about the dairy industry in India, Nilabja Dey, director – Commercial, Sharad Food Solutions, said, “The dairy industry at large, 85 per cent of it remains unorganised in India. In the remaining 15 per cent, Amul is the market leader followed by brands like Mother Dairy, Gowardhan, and Prabhat. We at Sharad Food Solution – the super stockist of brand Nadini and Warana, essentially focus on the foodservice segment. In the foodservice segment quality, price, yield, pack size, and service play a major role. In the HoReCa segment, dairy products are an integral part of food production. Looking at these needs, we at Sharad Food Solution address all the pain points bothering our customers, i.e. the hoteliers and restaurateurs.”

Being the head of purchase at Sodexo for eight years and in the HoReCa industry for more than 27 years, Dey reminisces how he learned the exact need of the HoReCa segment in terms of materials when it comes to abiding by standard and quality services. “As I readily witnessed the gap between the humongous population striving quality products and a staggering per cent of the dairy industry being unorganised, I figured that bringing food safety, convenience and economy to this industry could yield multiplier effect in volumes and revenues,” expressed Dey. As the super stockist for Nandini Group in the west region, the company promotes and provides with Nandini’s dairy products like Ghee, UHT Milk, Butter and Cheese to the HoReCa sector across India. “Nandini has set up a 660 cr plant in Kanakapura near Bengaluru, where it produces cheese. As the local cattle there yield high-protein content milk, it gives increased elastic properties to the cheese, savoured by the end consumer. The launch of Nandini cheese about a month ago has witnessed increased demand by the foodservice segment, and by next year, we are confident that it shall be the market leader. Our endeavour is to offer excellent quality with low rates,” Dey informed. In the words of Dey, Sharad Food Solution is popularly known for turning around the business for the milk co-operatives that it works with by bringing expeditious growth in volumes and revenues, which lastly benefits the farmers who work for the co-operatives. “Under the guidance of Dr Vinaraoji Kore, chairman, Warana Group, a paneer (cottage cheese) production plant at the Sanpada Facility in Navi Mumbai was set up in January 2019 exclusively for Sharad Food Solution. Currently it is the busiest paneer producing plant in Mumbai and supplies monthly 100 metric tonnes of paneer to pan India clientele,” he voiced.

Speaking about the USP of the company, Dey said, “We pride ourselves on providing quality products. We also prepare an adulteration-free practices report. This is how we helped Warana to grow. Also, predominantly being a purchase professional and one of the founding members of Hospitality Purchase Managers Forum (HPMF), we maintain transparency about our business practices by organising frequent visits to the factories for the chefs and purchase managers of hotels, during which we also convey the costing parameters of various ingredients and production stages that is implemented on the end product. The central purchase teams of Taj Hotels, Holiday Inn, Vista Foods and many other known brands of hotels and restaurant chains were here to visit the factory.” Sharad Food Solution’s future view is to reduce the operational burden in foodservice segment “We are growing at 200 per cent year on year,” concluded Dey.