Poona Hoteliers Association addresses key operational hurdles faced by members

Akshay Nayak

Mumbai

The Poona Hoteliers Association (PHA) is a very active body in Western India. Some of the activities include monthly meetings which are beneficial to the members with guest speakers followed by dinner. The PHA a few years ago came together to create a big event called Yumm Fest at Poona Club Cricket Ground. 25 leading hotels displayed their finest culinary offerings to a footfall of 8000 persons. The Yumm Fest was full of entertainment – flea market, bar, kids zone and famous music bands. In February this year with 32 teams, PHA – Premier League was organised which was held from February 25 to 27 at M A Ragoonwala Institute, Azam Ground, Camp, Pune.

“We keep on inviting top government officials and knowledgeable persons from the industry to have interaction, which goes a long way in strengthening the association and the knowledge of the hoteliers, and representatives of hospitals, institutes & multiplexes so that, the issues, if any, faced by the member can be tackled in a worthwhile manner. We also hold a Gala Annual Nite every year for the members, which is a fun-filled entertaining event to mingle and strengthen bonds and ties between themselves,” a statement by PHA stated. The statement further read, “We believe that the growth of this industry especially depends on the availability of trained manpower. To meet this demand we hold several seminars and training programmes on operational topics for the staff and executives of the member hotels which facilitate this cause every month.”

Speaking at the recent AGM of PHA, Sharan Shetty, president, said, “I am thankful to the members for having elected me for the year as the president. The past year, has been an eventful one for the hotel industry, under the leadership of Neerav Panchamia, immediate past president. The Poona Hoteliers Association has been an active voice in Maharashtra in highlighting and working towards the issues faced by the industry, along with other regional associations and working with the government. We also have many activities planned for members such as educational seminars, training programmes, cricket tournament, etc. for the year.”