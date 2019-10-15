New Kids On The Block

SAii Lagoon Maldives

Hilton announced recently the opening of SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, a free-spirited tropical escape that offers sun, sea, style and sustainability, creating a playful getaway for groups of fun-seeking friends, couples and families. The opening of SAii Lagoon Maldives also marks the debut of Curio Collection by Hilton in South East Asia, and the fifth Curio Collection by Hilton property in Asia Pacific. With a total of 198 rooms and villas, the resort will be Hilton’s third property in the Maldives, making the global hospitality company the largest and longest-running international hotel operator in the Maldives.

Sarovar Portico Surajkund, Faridabad

Sarovar Hotels and Resorts expanded its presence in Delhi NCR with the opening of Sarovar Portico in Surajkund, Faridabad. This will be the brand’s third hotel in Haryana after Gurugram and Faridabad. The hotel has 60 well-appointed spacious rooms including suites with all contemporary amenities. State-of-the-art conference rooms and banqueting facilities for up to 600 guests, effortlessly meet any business or social needs.

Sobit Sarovar Portico, Goa

Sarovar Hotels & Resorts has just opened Sobit Sarovar Portico in Goa. Located just 500 metres away from one of South Goa’s most well-loved and stunning beaches, Sobit Sarovar Portico aims to promote tourism in the area and offer high-quality service and stay options. Spread across 5500 square metres, Sobit Sarovar Portico has 48 well-appointed deluxe rooms that reflect Goa’s history and culture. Intricate woodwork, hand-selected art and sleek lines showcase a blend of Goan and Indo-Portuguese styles.

The Fern, Lonavala

The Fern Hotels & Resorts has opened The Fern, Lonavala, an upscale hotel amidst sylvan surroundings, in the picturesque hill town of Lonavla, 90 kilometres off Mumbai. The Fern, Lonavala an 80-room hotel spread over two acres offers quintessential hill charm. Brushing the back walls of the Valvan Dam off the Expressway the hotel provides contemporary accommodations, a coffee shop, a finely designed multi-cuisine restobar, state-of-art banquet halls, a swimming pool and poolside lawns. The hotel is close to the Lonavala market, with easy access to the major sightseeing attractions in and around the vicinity.

Cygnett Style Mantra, Jodhpur

Cygnett Hotels has launched Cygnett Style Mantra in Jodhpur. Cygnett Style Mantra offers 40 stylish and elegant rooms, divided into club rooms, superior rooms and suite rooms. The rooms have been arranged tastefully, offering high speed wi-fi connection, telephone with global dialing, mini bar and all other premium modern amenities. In addition, the hotel guests can enjoy a scrumptious meal at the multi-cuisine restaurant, Cygnett Pavilion with authentic recipes. The restaurant has gone for eclectically selected local dishes that would bring forth the authenticity of the cuisine of the state in more ways than one.

SK Lords Eco Inn in Ahmedabad

Lords Hotels and Resorts opened SK Lords Eco Inn at Ahmedabad on September 1, marking its 23rd property in Gujarat. The hotel is an ideal destination catering to both business and leisure traveller with its setting and offerings. SK Lords Eco Inn Boasts of 30 guest rooms with a multi cuisine restaurant and pillarless banquet hall of 5000 sq ft. The hotel is located near Navrangpura which is a very popular destination in Ahmedabad. Navrangpura is also known for the numerous banking institutions. Entrepreneurs and major brands frequent this area as it is also the commercial capital of Gujarat.