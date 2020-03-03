New Kids On the block

Read Article

The Fern Residency, Sarnath

The Fern Hotels & Resorts has opened The Fern Residency Sarnath in Uttar Pradesh. This is the second hotel which the company is managing in UP. The company also manages Howard Plaza The Fern in Agra. The Fern Residency, Sarnath is a 44-room hotel situated close to Lord Buddha’s sermon site. It offers contemporary rooms in three categories viz. Winter Green, Fern Club and Hazel Suite. All the rooms are equipped with the modern facilities such as high speed wi-fi internet, LED television, complimentary bottled drinking water in-room, complimentary in-room tea & coffee facility, digital in-room safe, etc. The rooms are also fitted with eco-friendly room lighting besides having eco-friendly bathroom amenities.

Veeksar The Fern, Kolhapur

The Fern Hotels & Resorts has opened Veeksar The Fern, Kolhapur in Maharashtra. This is the 13th hotel which the company is managing in the Maharashtra. Overall with the opening of Kolhapur property, the company’s count has extended to 72 hotels across the country and Nepal. Veeksar The Fern, Kolhapur is an upscale 97 room hotel offering a finely designed coffee shop, a multi cuisine restaurant, rooftop resto-bar, swimming pool and state-of-art banquet halls. The hotel is situated in the heart of the city, with easy access to the major sightseeing attractions in town and to public transport.

Sky Greens, Sayaji Hotel Kolhapur

Sayaji Hotel Kolhapur celebrated the commencement of Sky Greens, an all-new premium event space for social and corporate events on February 1, 2020. Located in the heart of the city, Sky Greens by Sayaji Hotel Kolhapur brings a rare combination of high-quality, designer banqueting experience under one roof. Sky Greens promises to provide grandeur for all customised services that will redefine the standards of celebration for everyone. The occasion was graced by the crème de la crème of Maharashtra. Sky Greens can house up to 120 guests at a time and is spread over 3000 square feet built-up area includes and climate-controlled glass gazebo. The rooftop terrace space at Sayaji Hotel Kolhapur has been created as a premium banquet space overlooking the horizon of the city at the 8th Floor level.

Marasa Sarovar Premiere, Bodh Gaya

Sarovar’s first Hotel in Bihar, Marasa Sarovar Premiere has recently opened. Marasa Sarovar Premiere is Bodh Gaya’s first and only thematic design hotel inspired by the five wisdoms of the Buddha – Abhaya, Dharmachakra, Varada, Dhyana and Bhumisparsha. This is Sarovar’s 86th hotel, which is in line with the company’s aim of operating 100 hotels by 2020. Located on the bank of the river Falgu, the architectural style of the entire hotel draws inspiration from the historical presence of Buddhist structures in the area – the Mahabodhi Temple, the Buddhist Monasteries and the Stupas.

Hyatt Regency Thrissur

Hyatt Hotels Corporation recently opened Hyatt Regency Thrissur in the cultural capital of Kerala, India. With 77 well-appointed guestrooms, this contemporary hotel aims to bring the Hyatt Regency brand’s signature hospitality to business and leisure guests travelling to the region. The hotel marks the continued growth of the Hyatt Regency brand in India and joins more than 195 hotels under the brand, including 12 locations across the country.