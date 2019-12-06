New Kids On The Block

Taj Tirupati

The Indian Hotels Company’s iconic brand, Taj, recently opened a new hotel in Tirupati. The city is home to the renowned shrine of Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, one of the most visited religious sites on earth. Located in close proximity to the Tirumala hills, Taj Tirupati offers unparalleled views of the hills. Inspired by the Dravidian style of architecture, Taj Tirupati has a distinctive design evident in its solid lines, open spaces and characteristic curves. The 106 spacious rooms and suites carry the inspiration further in silk wallpaper and local motifs in the floor carpets. Bringing the experience of the city within, traditional brass bells at the reception pay tribute to the local culture.

The Fern Residency Aurangabad

The Fern Residency, Aurangabad is a 120-room business hotel offering modern-day accommodations, swimming pool and state-of-art banquet halls. A finely-designed multi-cuisine restaurant and a bar are the dining and unwinding options for the guests. The hotel offers three categories of room viz. Winter Green, Fern Club and Hazel Suite. Some of the amenities in the rooms include packaged water, eco-friendly light arrangement and bathroom conveniences, tea maker and satellite TV connections. The other facilities the guest can look forward to are laundry service, swimming pool, gym, etc. Riwaaz- the multi-cuisine all-day dining restaurant at the Lobby level, offers a wide variety of food from different parts of the country as well as popular international cuisines. Firangi-The Bar is a relaxed lounge bar, where cocktails and cuisines strike the perfect balance.

Hyatt Regency Dharamshala Resort

Hyatt Hotels Corporation recently announced the opening of its first mountain resort property in India, Hyatt Regency Dharamshala Resort, in the scenic Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. Surrounded by mountains and lush forests, the resort’s signature Hyatt Regency offerings and insightful service will now be available to travellers visiting the region. Hyatt Regency Dharamshala Resort has 80 contemporary guestrooms, including ten Regency Club guestrooms and three suites. The resort also features four deluxe villas, ranging from one to five bedroom properties. Each guestroom is well-equipped with modern amenities and provides views of the gardens, cedar wood trees or the snowcapped Dhauladar range of the Himalayas.

Cygnett Style Signature, McLeodganj

Cygnett Group recently launched Cygnett Style Signature in McLeodganj, Himachal Pradesh. Cygnett Style Signature has been designed strategically and aims to provide travellers enhanced stay experience with tastefully crafted rooms. The rooms have been categorised into Superior, Deluxe and Family rooms. Primarily, the central location of the hotel in proximity to modes of travel and social and commercial hubs of the city makes the property an ideal venue for corporate events.

Karma Sitabani, Jim Corbett National Park

Karma Group has announced the opening of Karma Sitabani, in the Jim Corbett National Park, part of the Corbett Tiger Reserve in the picturesque heartland of Uttarakhand in Northern India. Spread over 3.4 acres (14,500 sq m), the resort has a total of 42 suites in various configurations, within expansive manicured lawns and the usual Karma amenities such as spa, pool, restaurant, kid’s area, cinema, games area and gym. Named after Sir Edward Jim Corbett, the famous naturalist and photographer, the Jim Corbett National Park lies nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas and is one of the most popular destinations for wildlife enthusiasts.

Club Med Sahoro, Hokkaido

Club Med, the premium all-inclusive operator and global snow holiday leader has launched the renovated Club Med Sahoro, Hokkaido resort. At the newly renovated Club Med Sahoro, Hokkaido resort, guests will learn more about the Ainu culture – the indigenous tribe from Hokkaido – through the resort’s new design and public spaces. The public spaces including the bar, theater and reception have gone through a major overhaul, featuring a fresh modern look this November. Drawing inspiration from the Ainu ornaments, stitching and embroidery, the resort’s interior preserves the beauty and splendor of the culture, presenting a harmonious mix with a modern twist to the traditional Ainu patterns.

Cygnett Resort Alaya, Jim Corbett

Cygnett Hotels & Resorts recently launched – Cygnett Resort Alaya, Jim Corbett, which is situated in Ramnagar further down in the hidden village of Kyari. It offers an environment to experience life both in leisure and business dimensions. Tucked in the picturesque landscape in the periphery of Corbett National Park, the resort is suited to spend holidays in absolute privacy that city dwellers long for. Ideal for stay during summers as well as winters, visitors can have a good time by indulging in a wide variety of adventure and activities.

Avani Melbourne Box Hill Residences & Avani Adelaide Residences

Avani Hotels & Resorts continues its expansion plans in Australia with the opening of two new residence-style properties. Guests to the newly built Avani Melbourne Box Hill Residences and Avani Adelaide Residences can enjoy signature Avani hospitality while visiting the business and cultural hubs of Melbourne and Adelaide. Avani Melbourne Box Hill Residences in the up-and-coming neighbourhood of Box Hill features 75 spacious one- and two-bedroom suites with chef-style kitchens, deluxe bath amenities and upscale-hotel facilities, including a heated rooftop infinity pool, spa, and an on-site gym and sauna. Avani Adelaide Residences is centrally located in Franklin Street within Australia’s cosmopolitan coastal capital, close to Rundle Mall shopping and cafes, Adelaide Central Markets, the Art Gallery of South Australia, and the South Australia Museum.