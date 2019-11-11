Leading hotels in Pune and Goa celebrate International Chef’s Day

Akshay Nayak

Mumbai

Presenting vibrant colourful platters and extending a robust flavoursome experience to the patrons, the chef’s fraternity in India celebrated the International Chef’s Day on 20th October this year resounding through their culinary creations on the bygone Sunday. Express Food and Hospitality presents excerpts of the unique ways in which the chefs of leading hotels in Pune and Goa celebrated the day. The Westin Pune Koregaon Park celebrated the International Chef’s day with Chef’s Specialty Brunch. All the chefs at the hotel set up their own counter with their favourite food item to serve their guests flavorsome delicacies, informed Chef Amit Dash, executive chef, The Westin Pune Koregaon Park.

This International Chef’s Day, Hyatt Regency Pune presented the guests an opportunity to witness something extraordinary. In dedication to the International Chef’s Day, Hyatt Regency organised an exciting competition where the hotel’s culinary brigade competed against each other as they showcased their best dishes. Truly a sight to behold, the competition was enthralling as each of the talented chefs displayed their own cooking style while preparing their signature dishes – right out of a realty television show. The guests not only got a chance to devour on the mouth-watering grubs brought to culmination, but also ranked the teams and judged their favourite dishes, explained Chef Anirban Dasgupta, executive chef, Hyatt Regency Pune.

“This year we at Radisson Blu Resort Goa celebrated the International Chef’s Day by felicitating and recognising the talent and work of various homemakers and women who have empowered and supported many with their culinary skills. The idea revolved around trying to break the notion, and reinstate that women can be more than good homemakers. We invited homemakers and home chefs who specialise in particular cuisines. The International Chef’s Day celebration highlighted counters with Dakshin, Goan, Gujarati, Bengali cuisine and many more at our hotel,” said Chef Mahesh Mageswaran, executive chef, Radisson Blu Resort Goa.

Chef Anil Chabukswar, executive chef, Novotel Pune said, “At the hotel level we served each chef’s special dishes on the buffet, which they created at the first go in early stages of their careers. Each chef also pledged to grow their own fresh organic herbs which will be used for recipes. Moving ahead this year we will emphasise more on educating the chefs about the importance of healthy eating options on the menu; promoting chef’s career among the aspiring students, and encouraging the chefs to keep work-life balance.”

The chefs of Double Tree by Hilton Pune Chinchwad joined hands with other chefs from the city to cook for children at Maher Ashram in Bakhori. Chef Balaji Srinivansan, executive chef, Double Tree By Hilton Pune Chinchwad joined hands with chefs from the Hyatt Regency, Radisson, Crowne Plaza, Westin and Hyatt Pune. The chefs have had extensive meetings to make sure that the event was a huge success. “Our theme is “Balanced Diet” apart from just cooking the food and creating an experience for the kids the chefs would be talking about the importance of having a Balanced diet and the importance of the correct Vitamins and Nutrients needed for the children. The core importance of avoiding junk food and why it is harmful during the early stages of their life,” expressed Chef Srinivasan.

This year at Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia, it was a very unique and noble initiative executed by the executive chef to save valuable human lives on account of International Chefs day. Chef Jerson Fernandes, executive chef, Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia believes that there is no substitute for human blood and this drive would help the very noble cause of saving human lives. This blood donation drive, was a first of its kind ever organised in Goa on 17 October, 2019 at the resort by the chefs on account of International Chef’s Day which is celebrated all across the globe on 20 October each year. Chef Fernandes along with the hotel’s GM, Vishal Khosla have always believed in doing something uniquely priceless for the society and industry. “This was undoubtedly the first successful drive ever executed in Goa by the chefs for the chef’s fraternity. We also had celebrity

chefs who patronised the event from different parts of India. Chef Dev Kasalkar, VP, Young Chefs Association of India; Chef Vivek Kadam, executive pastry chef, ITC Hotels; Chef Sunit Sharma and Chef Manjit from Culinary Forum of Goa; Chef Tushar Malkani from Indian Culinary Guild; Chef Santosh M from Novotel, and Chef Pramod from Kolhapur visited along with Chef Urbano Rego, corporate chef from Taj, were the esteemed guests of honour who travelled to Goa from different cities to add value to this life-saving event. The total donors at the blood-donation drive were 112. This was my best International Chef’s Day initiative ever,” expressed Chef Fernandes.

Chef Sandeep Bhandari, executive chef, Sayaji Pune said, “On the International Chef’s Day, we lined up all chefs’ performances and achievements of the quarter. We felicitated them and gave them certificates of appreciation. Fun games and activities were also lined up post the felicitation. After cutting a cake of International chef day snacks were arranged for all employees with high tea. This year it was more focussed on recognising a chef’s role in hospitality.”