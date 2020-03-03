Hotel Zena, an art-infused tribute to female empowerment, to open in Washington, D.C

Read Article

Viceroy Hotel Group announces the launch of Hotel Zena, a bold new cultural hub celebrating female empowerment through provocative art, design and exciting and relevant programming. Situated in Logan Circle, at the beginning of Washington, D.C.’s vibrant 14th Street corridor and adjacent to the bustling downtown business district, Hotel Zena will be an ode to feminine strength, celebrated by all genders, races and sexualities, and a haven for the liberated forward thinker. Set to open spring 2020, the 191-room Hotel Zena will be one of two Viceroy properties to debut in our nation’s capital in 2020.

Acquired as the Donovan Hotel by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in late 2018, Hotel Zena will emerge following a complete renovation and transformation as the latest to join The Viceroy Urban Retreats portfolio, a collection of high-style boutique hotels with edgy, eccentric personalities and contextual, culturally significant vibes.

“Hotel Zena will be the first hospitality establishment solely dedicated to celebrating the accomplishments of women,” said Jon Bortz, president and CEO, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Following the incredible success of Hotel Zetta, Hotel Zelos, and Hotel Zeppelin in San Francisco, Hotel Zena will be the seventh ‘Z’ hotel in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s “Unofficial Z Collection”.

Dawson Design Associates, the same interior design award-winning firm that brought Hotel Zetta, Hotel Zelos and Hotel Zeppelin to life, will cultivate an atmosphere of strength and femininity at Hotel Zena.