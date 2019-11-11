Trending now

Market

FHRAI and NRAI join hands for #Logout movement

by Akshay Nayak

Akshay Nayak
Mumbai

FHRAI, the apex body of the hotel and restaurant industry in India has extended support to the #Logout movement initiated by NRAI. Several other associations such as AHAR, Thane Hotel Association, Pune Restaurants & Hotel Association (PRAHA), NHRA, and Vadodara Food Entrepreneurs (VFE), have also joined the movement initiated by the restaurant body.
“#Logout Movement was started against the draconian promotion practice of deep discounting that hurts F&B industry. It was for the dine-in. Zomato still remains to be logged out. This is about the fraternity at large. We at NRAI have been in a dialogue with FHRAI, as they are the only two national F&B bodies in India and have been bringing a good success with 4 out of five FSAs being back in business. Discount has always killed the industry and we want to do away with this,” said, Anurag Katriar, president, NRAI. Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, VP, FHRAI, added, “NRAI and FHRAI have always worked together as the problems that we share are common. Two biggest bodies of F&B, affiliated and ancillary bodies, we have come together to clear the menace.”
Pradeep Shetty, VP, HRAWI said, “FHRAI supports NRAI on the #Logout movement. With these deep discounting and private equity funding coming into these ventures, the aggregators are strangulating the sentiments of budding restaurateurs. With these aggregators dictating terms the operation of the restaurants is getting affected. In the larger interest of the restaurant industry, FHRAI thought it’s fit that we educate our members about the campaign.”

