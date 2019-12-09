Express Food & Hospitality brings Great Indian Culinary Challenge to Dehradun

EF&H Staff

Dehradun

The Great Indian Culinary Challenge (GICC) was held at IMS Unison University’s School of Hospitality Management in Dehradun recently. The competition witnessed participation from over 50 culinary enthusiasts who presented their culinary talent. The competition was declared open for professionals as well as hospitality management college students who undertook live cooking in International and Regional cuisine categories. The competition witnessed participation from institutions and hotels from Dehradun, Mussoorie, Haridwar and Rishikesh.

Some of the participants included JW Marriott, Ananda in the Himalayas, The ITC Savoy, Hotel Boulevard, Hotel Vana Enterprise, Hotel Softel Plaza, The First Gear Café, Cygnett Resort Grand, etc. The students represented various institutions such as Government Institute of Hotel Management (GIHM), MAHAR, UIHMT and Madhuban Academy of Hospitality. The Great Indian Culinary Challenge is an initiative by Express Food and Hospitality to showcase Indian Culinary Talent. The platform has been curated by Le Cordon Bleu Chef Michael Swamy and Chef Gautam Chaudhary. Apart from Chef Swamy and Chef Chaudhary, the eminent jury included Chef Rahul Wali and Chef Debashish Guha from Dehradun.

The competition also had Masterclasses on Kashmiri cuisine by Chef Wali, Thai cuisine by Chef Abhay Chamoli from IMS Unison and a workshop on Food Photography by Chef Swamy. The winners across the four categories included: Live Cooking (International Cuisine) for professionals – Prakash Negi from ITC Welcom Hotel The Savoy who bagged Gold, Megha Maheshwari from Ananda in the Himalayas won Silver and Gautam Rawat from JW Marriott Mussoorie Walnut Grove Resort & Spa won Bronze. The second category was Live Cooking (Regional Cuisine) for professionals in which Dan Singh Rawat from Vana Enterprises won Gold; Himalaya Chauhan from Ananda in the Himalayas won Silver and Sumit Canguri of GIHM Dehradun bagged Bronze. In the third category – Live Cooking (International Cuisine) for students, Yamuna Rana from Madhuban Academy garnered Gold while Leon Tindale from Ram Institute of Hotel Management and Manav Rai Dewan from Madhuban Academy won Silver and Bronze respectively. In the fourth category – Live Cooking (Regional Cuisine) for students, Kanika Garkhal from UIHMT bagged Gold, and Deepak Kumar and Harshit Khatri from GIHM won Silver and Bronze respectively.