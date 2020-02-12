British Columbia Blueberry Council joins hands with GICC Kolkata

Read Article

British Columbia (BC), Canada’s westernmost province, is one of the largest highbush blueberry growing regions in the world, making blueberries Canada’s number one small fruit export. BC’s pure waters, clean air, rich soils and moderate climate create perfect growing conditions for blueberries. From July through until September, BC’s blueberry fields burst with vitality, turning warm sunshine and pure BC water into some of the best berries in the known universe. Every berry grown and harvested in BC brings natural energy and superfood health to recipes, tables, kitchens and berry snackers. Apart from its richness in essential vitamins and minerals, researchers who ranked the antioxidant potential of 40 fresh fruits and vegetables found blueberries at the top of the list, thus earning the nickname, ‘#1 superfood.’ Canadian blueberries are delicious in pancakes, pies, tarts, muffins, sauces and cakes, but they are amazingly versatile in other dishes as well. Their fresh, natural flavour enhances the taste of any savoury dish and chefs can combine them with almost any other fruit or berry to make a delectable dessert. The British Columbia Blueberry Council represents more than 600 growers of premium quality highbush blueberries, producing an average of 150 million lbs annually.

British Columbia Blueberry Council was the ingredient partner for Kolkata edition of Express Food & Hospitality’s Great Indian Culinary Challenge (GICC) Live Series – India’s leading culinary challenge for professional and student chefs, held in January 2020 at the NIPS Hotel Management in Kolkata.