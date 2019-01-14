In the City of Nawabs

A few minutes away from Hitech City, the business hub of Hyderabad, is Hotel Siesta Hitech, using its strategic location to cater to the business traveller and his food preferences. By Steena Joy

From biryanis to kebabs and pearls, the City of Nawabs, Hyderabad has always been known for its food and royal hospitality. Hotel Siesta Hyderabad plays to these strengths while catering to the business traveller and long stay corporate guests. Being in close proximity to Hitech City is a huge advantage, giving easy accessibility to most IT Companies and international convention centers such as HITEX and the HICC.

The hotel is part of Siesta Hospitality Services, a leading multi-sector business conglomerate and one of the fastest growing hospitality businesses in India. Founded in 2005, Siesta Hospitality is the pioneer of customised business stay solutions in India and overseas. The last eight years have seen its services span across Singapore and Hong Kong and 26 cities in India.

Corporate strategy

Siesta is a leading name in Corporate Managed Residences (CMR) whether shared or dedicated, where it runs long stay residences in the entire building for big companies like a hotel (facility management) at 50 per cent of the cost of a hotel. All the corporate residences of Siesta Hospitality are strategically located, close to the main business centers of the city, making it extremely convenient for the customers to spend more time on business and less on travelling. Some of Siesta Hospitality’s CMR clients include TATA Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Deloitte, TCS, ITC, Coca-Cola India, amongst others.

Ashok Satapathy, assistant vice president operations, Hotel Siesta Hitech, informs, “We have two such CMR units in Hyderabad, one at ICICI which has 240 plus rooms and another property at Tech Mahindra with 72 rooms. I take care of operations of all these units. All the F&B and operations is taken care of by Siesta.”

Hotel Siesta Hitech which opened in January 2014 offers world class infrastructure, 119 contemporary elite suites in five different categories and global cuisine from two award winning restaurants, namely, Qube Café and Ummami which will open soon. It will serve international cuisine. The hotel will also have Fine Leg – a sports bar. and three luxurious banqueting facilities which can accommodate 15 pax to 200 pax

The sumptuous Pasha Pehelwan’s Hyderabadi Breakfast at Qube Café every Sunday, offers a complete buffet spread and the menu is crafted with finest local Hyderabadi delicacies along with cuisines from across the globe, which provide an added gastronomic delight and tantalise taste buds. This restaurant is very popular among local guests as well.

Satapathy adds, “Our rooms are very spacious. Even though we are a business hotel, our room sizes are comparable to a five-star property’s rooms. We have ten suite rooms and 20 junior suite rooms and the rest are regular rooms admeasuring 250 sq ft. Our suite rooms are 550 sq ft while our junior suite room size is 450 sq ft. As far as F&B is concerned, our restaurants are very popular. We do a lot of functions and events during festivals.”

Hyderabad as a hospitality hub

Speaking about the hospitality market in the city, Satapathy adds, “Hyderabad is doing fantastic. Lots of corporates are coming. As far as business is concerned, hotels are doing good – especially in Hitech and Gachibowli areas including our property. We have 90 to 95 per cent occupancy; it is quite amazing and this is the average occupancy which we get.”

Hotel Siesta Hitech is a midscale hotel targeting corporates According to him, the demand supply is at equilibrium point. “The present government is doing a good job. Hyderabad is seeing a lot of companies entering the market. The American embassy is also coming here so we hope lot of foreign corporates will come. Our feeder market is mainly Hitech City – we get a lot of foreign delegates who attend conventions here. Also Siesta as a group has been in the city for more than a decade so everyone knows the brand and we have a lot of corporates as regular clients who are mostly long stay guests. We engage these guests on city tours and cater to their food preferences,” Satapathy adds.

The area where the hotel is located has many standalone restaurants and there is cut throat competition. But according to Satapathy the hotel’s USPs are the room sizes, the F&B and the dedicated staff who connect with the guests over long stays and they go back with good memories. He sums up, “We are a value for money hotel.”

He further informed that Siesta group has recently started a training wing for educating students. “We train them for three months and refer these trainees to hotels,” he said.