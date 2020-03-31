Day 7 | Not just the food industry but businesses across industries will be facing a turmoil situation: Chef Ajay Chopra

Read Article

Noting about the ongoing impact of coronavirus outbreak in the country and on the hospitality industry, Celebrity Chef Ajay Chopra, said, “We have seen that the eateries across the country have been asked to remain shuttered. Also, when I was in Pune sometime back, the restaurants there were asked to be shut by the local hotel & restaurant association, to prevent the guests and employees from the virus, which was much ahead of the government’s directive. But obviously, at the end of the day, it is business, with salaries to be paid and rentals to be paid too, so short term issues are evidently in front of us. There will be a lot of loss in business. It will also take months to recover. About the long term impact, people are going to be very careful while eating outside. Humans get too scared by a lot of misinformation that keeps hovering, which is the problem world over. The impact will be huge. Not just the food industry, but businesses across the industries will be facing a turmoil situation, which will also be seeing a hit in the pattern of spending by people.”