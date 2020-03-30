Trending now

Home > Lockdown Impact > Day 6 | HPMF offers members with courses about dos & don’ts to tackle impact of Covid-19 on supply chain: Dr Nitin Nagrale
Lockdown Impact

Day 6 | HPMF offers members with courses about dos & don’ts to tackle impact of Covid-19 on supply chain: Dr Nitin Nagrale

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Given the coronavirus outbreak in India, early this year, following its devastating impact globally on human life and arresting economic growth across the world, Dr Nitin Nagrale, CEO, QualityNZ; founder & general secretary, HPMF, said, “Over the days, organistations across industries have lost business. As the international movement has come to a halt, and domestic travel too being hampered due to the self-isolation mandate, and also the panic situation among citizens, has impacted the overall sales of the hospitality industry. In turn that has resulted in less to no demand from the HoReCa sector within the country. The oders have came down by 50-60 per cent as of March 18, ahead of the self-isolation and national lockdown. This has left the supply chain into a situation of supply surplus and demand deficit. The essential products and groceries are still available in abundance. What will be adversely impacted are products like toiletries, and others which are imported. Also ahead of the major spread of the virus in India, the supply chain fraternity was indicated with a directive that if any vessels are coming to India from the coronavirus affected countries, then it will be first quarantined for 14 days before it reaches the port, which again increases the clearance time for those products. Many suppliers have been approached by buyers to support them during this time with additional supplies and discounts to support their organisations. Suppliers have also been approaching the buyers with support such as free delivery on-call, etc. to support the inustry.”

At QualityNZ, Nagrale said, “We are considering mandatory santisation of vehicles; training of employees on safe handling of perishables.”

“At HPMF, we have made mandatory courses for all our HPMF members to keep them inofrmed about Coronavirus and safety measures that they must consider. It helps them to plac the functioning their own departments accordingly,” he added.

