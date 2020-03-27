Day 3: The industry will need Centre’s support once everything is under control: Arjun Raj Kher

Read Article

In the wake of the fast-spreading pandemic, as Prime Minister Tuesday extended nationwide complete lockdown for 21 days. The onslaught of coronavirus has taken the world by storm and has crippled the global economy. Ever since the outbreak of a pandemic, each and every industry has been feeling the heat.

It has been two weeks since all the restaurants, bars, clubs, etc., have been completely shut and it will continue to do so more 21days as per government announcement. The hospitality industry has already been facing the loss and deep fall down.

About the same, Arjun Raj Kher, brand head of Hitchki and Bayroute said, “Looking at the current scenario, what people are going through is much more serious and they need all the support. Though these are testing times for the industry, it is secondary amidst the circumstances. However, we will definitely need the support from the government once everything is under control and we are ready to bounce back.”