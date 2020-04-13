Trending now

Lockdown Impact

Day 20 | Bringing back the labour-class staff will be a big challenge: Chef Gautam Chaudhry

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
As some states in the country have extended the lockdown and many others have also urged the centre to do the same, to flatten the curve of the increasing number of coronavirus patients pan-India, Chef Gautam Chaudhry, founder, Demiurgic Hospitality, said, “The situation for the economy has been increasingly getting worse. Many businesses, especially the SMEs, have been facing the heat of the coronavirus outbreak adversely. There will be a lot of challenges that the hospitality industry is going to face in the next 6-8 months. Many of the institutions have gone done. The manpower crisis will grow very large. In the next five months at least, the catering and restaurant sector will not get much labor-class staff. In Delhi and NCR region, businesses are run because of these labour-class staff, They being the lifeline, the issue that they have faced including migration during these difficult times, they are not going to return anytime soon. Majority of the businesses will go very frugal in the coming days. Looking at the delivery-only cloud kitchens too, they have been likewise feeling the heat with business down more than 60 per cent due to skepticism hovering about poor handling of food and supply chain.”

