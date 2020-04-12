Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

People on the move

Home > Lockdown Impact > Day 19 | Industry experts believe the worst of the outbreak is behind us as new cases are slowing down: Preety Arora
Lockdown Impact

Day 19 | Industry experts believe the worst of the outbreak is behind us as new cases are slowing down: Preety Arora

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Read Article

As individual states across the country have started announcing an extension in the 21-day lockdown with an aim to contain the fast-spreading novel coronavirus, the situation for organisations is becoming grim with each day passing. Preety Arora, head business strategy, Amatra Hotels & Resorts, said, “The tragedy of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has somewhat impacted the travel and hospitality industry in India in terms of travellers from China as it is one of India’s largest trading partner. There are many business travellers from China who go out on weekend trips from Delhi NCR to hills and other tourist destinations but recently we have witnessed a fall in queries from Chinese nationals and cancellations. However, it is a very small percentage of total travellers and we do not foresee any impact in medium to long term. Moreover, industry experts believe the worst of the outbreak is behind us as new cases are slowing down.”

Share

Related posts

Day 5 | With the first quarter washout, revenue budgets will shrink, hotels would spend less capital on renovation: Salil Fadnis

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Day 7 | Not just the food industry but businesses across industries will be facing a turmoil situation: Chef Ajay Chopra

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Day 16 | The government needs to take more active steps for the survival of the restaurant sector: Chef Irfan Pabaney

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More