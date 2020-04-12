Day 19 | Industry experts believe the worst of the outbreak is behind us as new cases are slowing down: Preety Arora

Read Article

As individual states across the country have started announcing an extension in the 21-day lockdown with an aim to contain the fast-spreading novel coronavirus, the situation for organisations is becoming grim with each day passing. Preety Arora, head business strategy, Amatra Hotels & Resorts, said, “The tragedy of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has somewhat impacted the travel and hospitality industry in India in terms of travellers from China as it is one of India’s largest trading partner. There are many business travellers from China who go out on weekend trips from Delhi NCR to hills and other tourist destinations but recently we have witnessed a fall in queries from Chinese nationals and cancellations. However, it is a very small percentage of total travellers and we do not foresee any impact in medium to long term. Moreover, industry experts believe the worst of the outbreak is behind us as new cases are slowing down.”