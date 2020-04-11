Day 18 | We are actively working to keep the current academic year on track amidst the COVID-19 pandemic: Arun Singh

Read Article

As the number of COVID positive cases are on the rise in the country, the academic year, for students pursuing various programmes, has also been significantly impacted. Arun Singh, principal, IHM Mumbai, said, “Businesses in most of the cities pan-India have taken a hit, and many hotels have been going vacant since the last week of March. It is about a month that they have been lost more than 60 per cent of business excepting the long-staying guests who were stranded due to the lockdown. Also, the industry is taking a beating as 80 per cent of the fixed costs will have to be taken care of leading to liquidity problems moving forward. Many industry bodies have urge the government to pitch in and support the industry during these difficult times. At IHM Mumbai, we are closely following up with the brands and organisations wherein more than 80 per cent of our final year batch of the current academic year have been placed. As of now, many brands have delayed the process of recruiting and also kept the appointment letters on hold, however, we have requested them to delay the process, and not to turn down the appointment of selected candidates. For the first-year students, we are conducting e-classes. We are closely working as per the government directives too, to keep the academic conduct seamless. We will be conducting the exams in June, considering that the curve of the pandemic will flatten by then. We are also working to declare the results of the examinations soon.”