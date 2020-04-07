Day 14 | Leisure destinations will certainly be hard hit; a complete recovery can only be expected next year: Chander Baljee

Read Article

Though the frontline workers and researchers in India had anticipated seeing a flattening in the curve of coronavirus positive cases across India in this week, following the 21-day nationwide lockdown implemented two weeks ago, the situation is still looking bleak as the country recorded the highest number of COVID positive cases at 700 yesterday. Speaking about the impact of the outbreak and the lockdown on the Indian hospitality industry, Chander Baljee, chairman & MD, Royal Orchid & Regenta Hotels, said, “The pandemic has taken our economy by surprise. Business has come to a sudden halt, leading to cash flow issues. Revenue has stopped however fixed costs continue. We cannot completely shut down hotels as we risk chiller plants and other heavy machinery faltering, thereby basic operations have to be maintained. We expect a staggered release of the lockdown. Leisure destinations will certainly be hard hit as holidays may not be on people’s ‘to-do’ lists for the whole year even as the pandemic curve flatlines and a complete recovery can only be expected next year. An optimistic view; perhaps the business will pick up again in June and a larger number of Indian travelers will consider domestic holidays this year as international travel may continue to be restricted. This, however, is time for businesses to streamline operations, optimize efficiencies, contain costs and reduce overheads. We’re also using this time to train our staff as once the hotels open, it will be ‘business as usual’. We’re running online leadership development programmes for our teams across India via video conferencing right now and we have received a very encouraging response.”