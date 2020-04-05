Day 12 | The hotels sector will require the government’s economic assistance to help the sector recover: Mandeep S Lamba

Read Article

With the impact of coronavirus on human life and global economy worsening day by day, and as India enters the twelfth day of the 21-day lockdown today, Mandeep S Lamba, president – South Asia, HVS Anarock, said, “The outbreak of COVID-19 is an invasion on our businesses and personal lives in a manner as seen perhaps only in books on fiction or the movies. While the world is grappling with circumstances never experienced by the living population or the global political leaders in their lifetimes, the real extent of the damage wrecked by this pandemic remains still unquantifiable despite several estimates made by various world bodies in light of its unprecedented impact on global economies. India is witnessing a nationwide coordinated effort never seen before in an attempt to flatten the COVID 19 growth curve. The government’s determination to deal with the situation in a country of our size and complexity is laudable and deserves to succeed. The hotels sector which is going to bear an enormous brunt on account of the consequential lockdown in the country will require the government’s economic assistance to help the sector recover from the devastation it will cause to all its multiple stakeholders.”