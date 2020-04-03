Day 10 | In the long term, most F&B brands will ricochet as we get through this pandemic: Chef Nilesh Limaye

Read Article

A lot of chefs were having a great time with a lot of chef entrepreneur-led restaurants mushrooming across the world, until the global outbreak of coronavirus. “Right now, everybody is in a stagnant position. Until the outbreak, chefs used to be busy for at least 12 hours daily and now suddenly, we have got nothing to do. There is still a notion hovering within the fraternity that people are denying the fact that the restaurants are going to remain closed for a while more. In the long term, I see it quite positively, wherein most F&B brands will ricochet as we get through this pandemic. Also, FTAs (Foreign Tourist Arrivals) do contribute to the F&B business, but the Indian domestic market is strong enough to help the hospitality industry and restaurant sector to gain traction in lesser time. Provided that ITC is awarded to the restaurant sector, it will be a big boost to promote and help the industry sustain,” informed Chef Nilesh Limaye, executive chef, Meluha The Fern.