People on the move

New roles for the industry’s movers and shakers

Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel Gachibowli

Chef Sidharth Bhardwaj has been appointed as the executive chef at Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel Gachibowli. A dynamic epicurean, Chef Bhardwaj is on a quest to explore quirky and unusual ingredients to offer guests an extraordinary dining experience. His forte lies in crafting innovative creations and infusing unique flavours in conventional dishes. Chef Bhardwaj has been associated with Marriott International since 2009. Prior to his recent positioning, he headed the culinary operations at JW Marriott Mussoorie Walnut Grove Resort and Spa in the capacity of an executive chef. He has worked his way from being a kitchen supervisor to achieving the position of executive sous chef at the first JW Marriott resort in India. He has also been associated with Courtyard by Marriott in Ahmedabad and Chennai; and is known to apply his skill set to consistently maintain Guest Voice – the guest satisfaction measurement tool of Marriott.

Novotel Imagica Khopoli

Novotel Imagica Khopoli has appointed Sachin Malhotra as the new general manager, who brings with him over 18 years of experience across a broad spectrum of hospitality functions and holds specialisation in hotel operations with an avid interest in F&B. In his new role, Malhotra will spearhead the business operations, overall implementation and business development at Novotel Imagica Khopoli, ensuring its growth and expansion through innovative strategies. He brings with him an extensive array of proficiency and a deep understanding of operational knowledge, especially in pre-opening set ups and managing the financial sustainability of hotels. Previously, Malhotra was the general manager of Grand Mercure Mysuru since its opening in April 2016. His journey with Accor began in 2009.

Sarovar Premiere, Jaipur

Vikram Singh Rathore has recently joined the Sarovar Premiere, Jaipur as the general manager. With an experience of close to two decades in the hospitality industry Rathore exhibits an expertise in operations management and strategy planning. Before associating with Sarovar Hotels and Resorts, he worked as the general manager of Royal Orchid Regenta Central Jalmahal, Jaipur. In the past he has worked with hospitality brands such as ITC, Carlson group of hotels and Holiday Inn. Rathore holds a Bachelor’s Degree of Hotel Management from Rajasthan University.

Raajkutir – Swabhumi, Kolkata

Ambuja Neotia Group has appointed Subrata Debnath as the business head of its upcoming hospitality project, Raajkutir – Swabhumi, Kolkata. In his new role, Debnath will lead this experiential boutique hotel inspired by legacy and heritage. In his last role, he mentored and led the F&B and culinary operations of Taj City Centre, Gurugram. With a rich and diverse experience spanning of more than 25 years, 10 unique destinations across the world and a host of international brands, Debnath is known for his exemplary hotel operations skills, preopening of hotels and passion for perfection. Apart from various assignments in the Taj, he has spent more than a decade with Hyatt Hotels Corporation, working in its properties across South Asia – Kolkata, Singapore, Bangkok, Kathmandu and Chennai. He has also worked with Hilton at its hotels in Dubai and Bahrain and also for the Swissôtel in Kolkata.

Fairfield by Marriott Pune Kharadi

Fairfield by Marriott Pune Kharadi has appointed Vrushali Kummar as their new director of sales. She comes with 18 years of hospitality experience and has worked with brands including IHG, Berggruen, Marriott, Oakwood and Hyatt. She also holds strong knowledge of global practices in hospitality and is well versed in establishing sales and marketing setups from luxury to business hotels in major markets such as Mumbai, Bangalore and Pune. Kummar also has a long history of successes in the generation of new accounts, sales structure improvement, market share growth in existing accounts and enhanced catering revenues clubbed with ROI in marketing communications, revenue management and e-commerce.

Courtyard by Marriott, Siliguri

Rohit Bajpai has recently been appointed as the hotel manager of Courtyard by Marriott Siliguri, the first Marriott branded property in the north east. Bajpai has been GM with both international and domestic brands like Hilton, Radisson and Royal Orchid. Over the years he has gained invaluable F&B expertise through a variety of luxury brands like ITC Hotels and Shangri-la, operating renowned outlets like Dum Pukht, Bukhara and Peshawri. In his current role, he will be overseeing all aspects of operational and strategic management of the 17th ‘Courtyard by Marriott’ branded property to open in South Asia. Bajpai brings with him over 20 years of functional managerial experience with a strong F&B knowledge being the backbone of his career. Bajpai exhibits outgoing leadership, innovative staff management, and honest handling in the development of friendly and respectful relationships.

JW Marriott Kolkata

With over 14 years of culinary experience, Chef Prakash Chettiyar brings a dynamic and innovative energy to JW Marriott Kolkata’s diverse culinary scene. In his current role, he has joined in the capacity of executive chef at JW Marriott Kolkata. His responsibilities include getting the newest trends in Kolkata and offer the best and most innovative food offerings in catering; his aim for JW Marriott Kolkata is to take the F&B offerings to an all new level, and aims at positioning the upcoming outlets at the property to again take the city by storm. Chef Chettiyar began his culinary career with specialisation in Italian cuisine and began working in the western section. Gradually, he expanded his cooking skills in Thai, Chinese, Coastal and Indian cuisine. In 2007, he became in-charge of the Indian cuisine section at Oberoi Grand, Kolkata.

Shangri-La Hotel, Bengaluru

Shangri-La Hotel, Bengaluru has appointed Saharsh Vadhera as director of sales and marketing. In his new role, Vadhera will head the hotel’s sales, events, revenue management, reservations, and marketing divisions. His key responsibilities will include overseeing all aspects of hotel sales and marketing strategies, optimising the hotel’s revenue and market share. Vadhera began his hospitality career in 2008. With over a decade of rich experience, he has held various roles with notable luxury hospitality brands. He has a proven track record in achieving set targets with expertise in pre-opening, pricing strategies and market intelligence. Vadhera is an IHM Lucknow alumnus and holds a bachelor of science degree in hospitality and hotel administration. He is passionately committed to nurturing enthusiastic and forward-thinking leadership in a team environment.

Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel

Ritu Rana has been appointed as the director of sales for Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel and Lakeside Chalet – Marriott Executive Apartments. She was heading the corporate segment at The Westin Mumbai Garden City

before taking up the current role at Renaissance Mumbai. Rana has over eight years of experience in the hospitality industry, involving business planning and leadership development. She was actively involved in strategy formulation, management acquisition and retention management along with aspects of client management and budgeting. Rana has an experience of working in close conjunction with various functions such as revenue generation, marketing and front office management. Apart from work, Rana has been a national level swimmer as well. She loves travelling, exploring new destinations and cuisines. Dancing and Cycling are an addition to her other leisure-time interests.

Sandeep Naik has joined Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel as director of housekeeping. He began his career in 1997 with the Ramada Hotel Palm Grove and then worked with The Regent Mumbai (Now Taj Lands End). Most recently, he was associated with the Omkar Realtors & Developers Ltd. at Omkar 1973 – The tallest residential structure in Mumbai in the field of facility management. In his 12 years stint with Marriott India, Naik has spent the majority of this tenure at Renaissance Mumbai where he was groomed to asst. executive housekeeper level.

W Goa

W Goa has announced the appointment of John Paul D’souza as director of HR. In his new role, D’souza will be responsible to drive optimal employee performance through people strategy, bring in and retaining top talent as well as integrate the values and the dynamic culture of W Goa. D’souza joins W Goa with a rich and diverse experience spanning 14 years in HR. He started his career in HR with Coca Cola. His journey with Marriott started at Goa Marriott Resort & Spa where he contributed a five years in various HR roles. D’souza holds enriching experiences having associated with brands like Swissotel and Hyatt. He has also held the position of HR manager at the Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield and there after moved to open Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru Hebbal as HR manager.

W Goa has also appointed Rakhi Mittal as director of Finance in which she will play a pivotal role in driving the finance and business operations of the hotel. Mittal brings with her over 13 years of industry experience and expertise in the finance & accounts domain. She is known for her acute skill in managing a wide spectrum of finance & accounts activities that encompass budgeting, forecasting, revenue strategy, finalisation of accounts, cash flow management, taxation, auditing. Mittal’s journey with Marriott started at JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity and has been associated with the brand for the past five years in various financial roles. Previously, she had a successful stint at the Taj Group of Hotels where she managed the strategic and financial practices. With a background in chartered accountancy, Rakhi successfully handled internal audit for hotels, statutory and concurrent audits for banks, direct and indirect tax consultancy, Registrar of Company Matters like registration of company, charge filing, searching of documents with ROC records and all other procedural works.

Conrad Bengaluru

Conrad Hotels & Resorts has appointed Srijan Vadhera as general manager of Conrad Bengaluru. Vadhera took charge on February 11, 2019 and is responsible for the operation, management, and growth of the 285-room luxury hotel catering to business and leisure travellers. He comes with nearly two decades of experience with expertise in all departments of hospitality and an avid interest in sales and marketing. Most recently, Vadhera served as the general manager of Fairmont Hotel, Jaipur. He began his journey with Taj Mahal Hotel as an industrial trainee and later moved on to be a part of hospitality brands such as Shangri-La, Marriott International, Radisson and Hyatt in different capacities. He also served as the director sales & marketing at Zuri Group Global spearheading sales offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kochi and Ahmedabad.