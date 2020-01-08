People on the move

New roles for the industry’s movers and shakers

MBD Group

MBD Group has appointed Parmeet Singh Nayar as VP – Operations and general manager hospitality. Nayar will support the growth of MBD Hospitality in Indian market and oversee the performance of the Group’s hotels in the region, including Radisson Blu MBD Hotel Noida and Radisson Blu Hotel MBD Ludhiana. Prior to joining the Group, he held various managerial positions with international hotel chains including Shangri-La and Hilton.

The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat

Subhash Sinha is the new general manager of The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat. A veteran in the business of hospitality, he has enjoyed exponential success in all the top-notch properties he has served in an illustrious career spanning more than two decades now. He is reputed for his appetite for the culinary arts which he has married with his nifty managerial skills to successfully lead and inspire highly performing teams. An authority in the fields of operations, sales and marketing, he has also gained the reputation of successfully handling challenging markets vis-à-vis the finance

department.

The Westin Pune Koregaon Park

The Westin Pune Koregaon Park has appointed Amandeep Singh Khurana as the restaurant manager for the newly launched ‘The Market’. Khurana is a versatile and results-driven professional with 5.5 years of experience in the hospitality industry. He started with the pre-opening as a Team Leader for Andaz Delhi in 2016 and then got promoted in 2018. He also has an experience in all different F&B outlets due to cross training exposure and also a part of the Personal butler Team. At The Westin Pune Koregaon Park, Khurana will be responsible for maintaining established quality and service standards and manage the restaurant The Market for the hotel. He thrives on developing new ideas and concepts, and innovative and creative ways to improve the service standards and values.

Courtyard by Marriott Pune, Chakan

Courtyard by Marriott Pune, Chakan has appointed Vikas Mittal as the director of sales. He brings over rich 17 years of experience with international hotel chains like Marriott International, Accor, Radisson, Moevenpick, Lalit, ITC and Taj. He started his career in front office and post that worked with Catering Sales, Mice Vertical, Leisure segment and various roles of Sales and Marketing with a different chain of Hotels. His last assignment was with Four Points by Sheraton Whitefield Bengaluru.

Courtyard by Marriott Pune, Chakan has also appointed Rajni Sanas as their human resources manager. With a deft hand in performance management, recruitment, selection, training and development, Sanas has been known for bringing out the

best in an employee. A young achiever, she brings onboard a rich experience of over 12 years in HR and has worked with prominent companies like Marriott International, Keys Klub Parc Estique to name a few. Her last assignment was with Four Points by Sheraton Bengaluru.

Novotel and ibis Bengaluru Outer Ring Road

Novotel and ibis Bengaluru Outer Ring Road recently appointed Vikas Mittar as director of finance at Novotel & ibis Bengaluru Outer Ring Road. An industry veteran, he brings across a rich experience in the hospitality of 15 years and overall experience in Finance of over 19 years. A seasoned hotelier, Over the last 15 years his deep understanding and command of domain experience in accounting & financial management through SAP, OPERA, Control Gap Analysis and Supply Chain Management will be an asset to the dual property.

Novotel and ibis Bengaluru Outer Ring Road has appointed Rahul Panwar as hotel manager. His last assignment was as an executive assistant manager at the 462 keys Novotel Phu Quoc Resort & Villas in Vietnam. He brings with him a rich international hospitality experience with over 13 years across global hospitality brands in India, USA, China & Vietnam. He has also bagged a multitude of awards like HOD of the Year & GSI Champion of the quarter in his previous stints.

Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata

Abhishek Sachdev has been appointed as the hotel manager of Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata. With over 13 years of enriching hospitality experience across multiple hotel companies & varied roles at ITC, Starwood Hotels & Resorts and Indian Hotels Company, he is a recognised individual within the hospitality industry. He started his career as a management trainee at ITC Hotels and was associated with ITC Windsor, Bangalore as a duty manager before moving on to the pre-opening team of ITC Gardenia, Bangalore as an asst. front office manager.

Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai

Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai has appointed Agatha Gomes as its new director of catering sales. Prior to her latest role, she was a part of St Regis Mumbai where as the director of catering she was responsible for curating and overseeing corporate events, and large-scale Indian weddings. During her tenure with the hotel, she was presented with the Astor Excellence 2018, Marriott Excellence Leader of the Year, and Elite Awards – Catering Leader APEC 2018 – for raising the bar on performance and growth in her domain of expertise.

Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai has also appointed Sudhakar Appa as its new director of engineering. A part of the Four Seasons family since its early days in India, Appa embarked on his Four Seasons journey in Mumbai in 2007 during the pre-opening phase. Prior to joining Four Seasons, he started his career with an apprenticeship programme with the Indian Navy, where he earned his Diploma in

Electrical Engineering (specialisation in Aeronautical Engineering). He later graduated with a Bachelors Degree in Public Administration from Indira Gandhi National Open University. After completing 20 proud years of service as an aeronautical engineer with the Navy, he had an opportunity of joining luxury hospitality with the opening of Four Seasons’ very first project in India – Mumbai.

The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa

A seasoned culinary professional, Chef Gaurav Misra has been appointed as the executive chef at The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa. Bringing with him an extensive experience of 20 years in the hospitality industry, Chef Misra has a dynamic and proficient career in the culinary space. In his new role, he will expertly spearhead the entire kitchen operations; from crafting innovative menus, ensuring the customer’s satisfaction, to managing & mentoring the culinary team. Over the years, Chef Misra has acquired a deep understanding of traditional and modern aspects of the F&B industry. He has worked with diverse cultures in different countries with leading global luxury hotels, Five Star Deluxe Hotels, luxury cruise liners and City Centre Hotels.

Sofitel Mumbai BKC

Sofitel Mumbai BKC has appointed Akshay Sood as the director of F&B. He will be responsible for the entire F&B operations across the five restaurants and bars at the luxury property. In his new role, Sood will be managing and executing events held at the hotel and assist clients in programme planning and menu selection, wherever required. As a proficient professional, Sood comes with more than 10 years of experience in the hospitality industry. His role will also include overseeing the costs and control of food quality, ingredients to achieve customer satisfaction, profitability of the outlets, business and development and ensuring the best gastronomy experience to the guests at the property.

Indore Marriott Hotel

Chef Rakesh Rana is the newly appointed executive chef at Indore Marriott Hotel. He will lead the culinary team and will be responsible for the kitchen management such as pricing, cost management, curation of innovative menus, maintaining food quality and guest satisfaction across all five restaurants at Indore Marriott Hotel. He is a master when it comes to Italian Cuisine, Continental, Indian and European Cuisine. In his 15 years of experience, he has worked with various luxury brands in the hospitality industry like Hyatt, The Imperial New Delhi and Oberoi prior to joining Indore Marriott Hotel. With the distinction of being trained under expert guidance of international chefs, he is proficient in planning, inventory management and maintaining hygienic standards at work.

The Westin Mumbai Garden City

A seasoned culinary professional, Chef Amit Rao has been appointed as the executive sous chef at The Westin Mumbai Garden City. Bringing with him an extensive experience of over 16 years in the hospitality industry, handling numerous specialty restaurants and working alongside Michelin Star chefs, Chef Rao hones a dynamic and proficient career in the culinary space. In his new role, he will expertly supervise and assist in kitchen operations, from crafting innovative menus, ensuring the customers are well attended to, to managing & mentoring the culinary team, among others. Chef Rao began his career in 2001 at Hotel Taj President, Mumbai where he worked at Trattoria and learnt the nuances of Italian cuisine. He then moved to Dubai where he worked at Grosvenor House West Marina Beach, Dubai and subsequently moved to Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India.

Rational International India

Rational International India has appointed Saurabh Puri as the marketing manager. With an extensive experience of over 10 years in the marketing domain, he has worked with leading companies in India like HT Media, Aircel and Max Life Insurance, where he played an instrumental role in managing big projects and launches for each of them. Prior to joining Rational, Puri was associated with an EssilorLuxottica group company, where he was responsible was managing the marketing activities at not just domestic level but also internationally.

Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel

Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel and Lakeside Chalet, Mumbai – Marriott Executive Apartments, recently appointed Bjorn Fernandes as the director of sales and marketing. Prior to this, he was the market director of revenue management – Mumbai Cluster for Marriott International. He has been a part of the Marriott family for a decade and deeply understands the culture and dynamics of the organisation, ensuring a smooth movement into the new role. With a strong acumen for numbers, Fernandes is expected to bring a new flavour to enhance this profile.

Fairmont Jaipur

Fairmont Jaipurhas appointed Parag Shah as the director of rooms, leading the rooms division operations of the property. In his new role Shah will be responsible for the overall functioning of the rooms and will spearhead various functions such as front office, housekeeping and guest services. With more than 15 years of experience in hospitality operations, his last assignment was at Sofitel Mumbai BKC. It is at Sofitel Mumbai that he progressed to director of rooms from his starting designation of duty manager. Apart from eight years of experience in Accor, he has also worked extensively with brands such as Marriott, ITC and Emirates.

Varu by Atmosphere, Maldives

Varu by Atmosphere, Maldives announced the appointment of Monica Suri as the GM. She brings more than a decade of experience within the hospitality industry and a wealth of knowledge from H&R, training and core operations. Prior to joining Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, she was the GM of Marriott Jaipur, India and was also associated with brands like Westin, Le Meridien and Taj. She graduated from Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) Bangalore and holds an MBA in sales and marketing. She has completed her Leadership Programme from Cornell.