People on the move

The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi

The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi has appointed Amanpreet Singh Matharu as the director of F&B. He brings with him over a decade of expertise and operational skills in the hospitality industry with a great understanding of dining trends and innovative concepts. In his new role, he will provide strategic leadership to the operations of the hotel’s varied and vibrant F&B outlets as well as its niche and bespoke banquet events, with a focus on giving a fillip to delivering excellent guest experiences. Prior to joining The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi, Matharu has been associated with renowned names in the hospitality industry.

Sun N Sand Mumbai

Sun N Sand Mumbai has appointed Chef Banshi Dhar as its executive chef. He last served as executive chef at Avasa Hotel Hyderabad. Over the years Chef Dhar has gained F&B expertise through a variety of luxury brands like Hyatt, The Leela, ITC Hotels and Avasa. At the Sun N Sand Mumbai, Chef Dhar would be responsible for planning and execution for all daily operations, grooming junior associates, ensuring minimum wastage and controlling food costs. He would also be responsible for overlooking F&B activities of the restaurants, handling banqueting operations for wedding/conferences, and in-room dining.

Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel

Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel has apppointed

Rohit Pandey as the new director of operations. With close to two decades of experience in the hospitality industry, Pandey, in his new role, will be leading business and strategic operations of the property. Prior to joining Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel, he was the executive assistant manager at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya. Primarily responsible for overseeing smooth functioning of the hotel, he comes with experience that will help implementing the brand service strategy and initiatives.

Grand Mercure Bangalore

Grand Mercure Bangalore announced the appointment of

Chef Vibhav Verma as the new executive chef. In this role, Chef Verma’s responsibilities principally include leading the culinary team at the hotel, developing creative menu ideas, recipes, and spearheading menu engineering, price structuring, leadership management and more. He holds over 14 years of skilled experience in the hospitality and culinary industry. Having begun his career with the Taj Group of Hotels, Resorts and Palaces as a chef trainee, Chef Verma has worked with specialty chef to Soneva Gili Six Senses, Maldives & joined AccorHotels as an executive chef at ibis Gurgaon.

Courtyard by Marriott Siliguri

Pardeep Siwach is appointed as director of rooms at Courtyard by Marriott Siliguri. Enriched with 13 years’ experience into hospitality industry, Siwach has worked with international & domestic brands like Carlson Hotels and Zuri Group of hotels. In his current stint, Siwach is responsible for successfully establishing operations excellence by ensuring the compliances of brand standards, brand audits and excellent guest experience. Siwach is competent and results driven leader who has exceptional knowledge of accounting, budget & forecasting, sales & revenues, etc.

The Westin Pune Koregaon Park

The Westin Pune Koregaon Park is pleased to welcome Jazib Husain as the F&B manager. With over 11 years of experience in F&B operations, customer service and guest relationship management, he brings with him unwavering commitment to customer service, with the ability to ensure high quality and timely expedition of customer requests, build productive relationships, resolve complex issues and win customer loyalty. At The Westin Pune Koregaon Park, he would be responsible for managing the restaurant operations, catering and events with impeccable leadership and detail.

The Westin Pune Koregaon Parks has appointed Nikhil Kulkarni as the executive housekeeper. Kulkarni brings with him immense experience and possesses good communication and leadership skills. In his previous tenure he was associated with The Oberoi Vrinda and Trident Cochin as the executive housekeeper where he was responsible for upkeep and maintenance of guest rooms, public areas, laundry and horticulture.

Hyatt Regency Pune

Hyatt Regency Pune has appointed Rakesh Nair as the director of finance. Nair brings a rich experience of over 18 years in hospitality industry. As the director of finance, his task entails ensuring the smooth functioning of the finance department along with investigating ways to improve profitability and analyse markets for business opportunities. Prior to joining Hyatt Regency Pune, he worked as the director of finance at the Park Hyatt Hyderabad Hotel.

Novotel Pune

Accor has appointed Sukhbir Singh as the GM at Novotel Pune. An industry veteran with two decades of experience, Singh has previously been a part of brands like ITC Hotels, Oberoi Hotels & Resorts and American Express. His most recent assignment was with Novotel Guwahati where he served as the pre-opening GM for three years. Singh is highly skilled in sales & marketing and is known for his deft approach in revenue analysis, yield management and property management systems, making him a stalwart in the hospitality industry.

Novotel Pune has appointed Sunny Jathan as the safety & security manager. With over 14 years of experience, he brings with him unwavering experience in implementing and sustaining security plans, as well as in guaranteeing safety requirements, emergency services, etc. His last assignment was with Air Sahara where he served as the security officer.

Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre and HICC

Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre and Hyderabad International Convention Centre have announced the appointment of Samit Kazi as their new resident manager for their dual properties. Samit Kazi is a seasoned hotelier, bringing with him over 16 years of skillful industry experience and in-depth knowledge of the MICE potential and focus in India. In his new role, Kazi will be responsible for spearheading key operations for Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre and Hyderabad International Convention Centre. He will supervise the growth and expansion of the dual properties through innovative strategy while managing strong operational deliverables.

Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre and HICC have announced the appointment of Aniket Kathe as their new director of F&B for the dual properties. Kathe is a skilled professional who brings with him over 16 years of in depth experience in providing the best culinary experience to guests. He will be responsible for enhancing the property’s signature dining services through his profound knowledge in the F&B space. He also comes with a well honed skill set comprising of efficient team management, administration of restaurant outlets, driving F&B marketing initiatives towards ensuring footfall generation and maximising sales.

DoubleTree by Hilton Goa Panaji

Hilton India has announced the appointment of Melville John as the GM. In his new role, John will oversee the day-to-day operations of the property and spearhead the growth and development of DoubleTree by Hilton Goa Panaji. With over two decades of extensive experience across the globe, he brings his expertise to strategically position DoubleTree by Hilton Panaji as the destination of choice. Through his career, he has worked with several established brands such as Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Marriott Hotels and Resorts, Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts at iconic luxury properties in India, Maldives, Canada, Thailand, Azerbaijan and Egypt.

DoubleTree by Hilton Goa-Panaji has appointed Chef Ananth Shanmugasundaram as the new executive chef. In his new role, Chef Shanmugasundaram will be heading the day-to-day culinary operations. With over a decade of experience, he has an expertise in curating unique cuisines along with strong management skills. Before joining DoubleTree by Hilton Goa Panaji, he was associated with Taj Hotels & Palaces. He has also worked with Crimson Hotels-Dubai, Golden Tulip-Dubai and the Country Club Hotels – Dubai across multiple roles.

JW Marriott Pune

JW Marriott Pune has announced that Girish Sehgal will be taking over the leadership at the property as the GM. A passionate hotelier and an entrepreneur, Sehgal joins the team with an extensive international experience of over 23 years across global hospitality, healthcare and service industries. He has successfully led teams in the U.S.A., Bahamas, Canada, Maldives, India, and most recently in the U.A.E. where he was leading a luxury healthcare hospitality company. Through his previous stints as general manager at Taj Falaknuma Palace – Hyderabad, Taj Exotica Resort & Spa – Maldives and other leadership roles with Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts, Girish is familiar with leading multicultural teams and sensitising them to the diverse requirements and nuances of luxury hospitality, delivering a stellar guest experience.