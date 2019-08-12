People on the move

Zone by THE Park

Zone by THE Park, the upscale social-catalyst brand by THE Park Hotels, has appointed Vikas Ahluwalia as its new general manager & national head. Ahluwalia brings over 22 years of rich experience in the hospitality segment with expertise in the areas of hotel operations and development. He takes pride in striving for excellence; and in his new role, he will be responsible for heading and growing Zone by THE Park brand. By overlooking operations, sales & marketing, he will be actively focusing on further expansion and development of the Zone brand.

Novotel Pune Viman Nagar

Novotel Pune has appointed Varun Marwah as the director of sales and marketing. An industry expert, Marwah holds an experience of nearly 14 years in hospitality industry converting strategic vision into measurable results at various hotels. As the director of sales and marketing, he will be responsible for maximising the hotel’s revenue through result oriented sales and marketing strategies, exploring business opportunities through events, conferences, meetings, etc. A driven professional, Marwah has strong skills in leadership, ability to build relationships, establish trust, train people to achieve their potential while attaining corporate objectives. Prior to joining Novotel Pune, he worked as the cluster director of sales at ibis Pune Viman Nagar and ibis Pune Hinjewadi.

Four Points by Sheraton, Vashi

Stephen D’souza has been recently appointed as the GM of Four Points by Sheraton, Vashi. D’souza has been working in the hospitality business for more than 18 years and will lead Four Points by Sheraton to its continuing success. With his broad information spectrum on the industry and vast experience, D’souza is an incredible ascendancy for Four Points by Sheraton, Navi Mumbai. The hotel is determined to keep giving visitors significantly privileged encounters and further upgrade the administration quality.

Hyatt Regency Pune

Hyatt Regency Pune has appointed Sandeep Singh as the director of operations. He holds an experience of more than 13 years in hospitality industry converting strategic vision into measurable results at various hotels. As the director of operations, Singh will be responsible for heading and managing the hotel operations and maintaining high standards of guest satisfaction. A driven professional, Singh is extremely passionate about enhancing customer experiences and achieving operational excellence with his team. Prior to joining Hyatt Regency Pune, he served as the director of F&B at The Westin, Gurgaon.

Courtyard by Marriott, Siliguri

A highly-accomplished professional with a diversified selling experience and organisational skills, Priyanku Mahanta is appointed as director of sales at Courtyard by Marriott, Siliguri. In his present role, Mahanta would use his in-depth experience to influence stakeholders and translate ideas into results. He brings to the table detailed sales methodologies and an ability to provide effective solutions to complex challenges. His key responsibility areas include developing and executing sales strategies, maximising revenue, managing selling-oriented activities, analysing sales figures and ensuring exceptional customer service. Recruitment-training-mentoring of the sales team, working in tandem with off-property sales channels and associating with trade events to forge key relationships with GSO team members, market leaders as well as customers are also some of the other significant engagements that fall under the ambit of his job profile.

Radisson Blu Dwarka

Munish Bhatia has been appointed as the GM of Radisson Blu New Delhi Dwarka. With 23 years of experience Bhatia has held numerous positions in several departments such as front office, sales and marketing, etc. He has worked with various renowned brands of hotels like InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), The Grand, Radisson Hotels Group (RHG) among other international hotel brands in Dubai. Prior to joining Radisson Blu Hotel New Delhi Dwarka, he was associated with Radisson Blu Hotel, Greater Noida as the GM.

Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach has appointed Mario Benedict as the rooms division manager. With an overall experience of more than 10 years, Benedict has an enhanced understanding of operations in hospitality. His expertise lies in foundational development and team building. He firmly believes in strategic planning for efficiency to hit multiple aspects of a guest life cycle in the hotel. He started his career with Accor in 2011 as the duty manager at Novotel & ibis Bengaluru Outer Ring Road. Benedict was allied with ibis Bengaluru City Centre as the rooms division manager in his last assignment. During his tenure with Accor, he has also contributed his expertise to more than six Accor properties within India mainly for their pre-opening support.

Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort & Convention Center



One of the city’s leading hospitality destinations, Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort & Convention Center has appointed Girish Krishnan as the new hotel manager. The journey from a commis to hotel manager, Krishnan started his journey as a commis with Rajputana Palace Sheraton and later moved to Oberoi hotels as a kitchen associate and went on to become executive chef with Marriott Hotels. With 26 years of experience behind him in some of the most eminent kitchens across the country and abroad, his style is keeping the food simple and fresh. In his last assignment, Krishnan was the director F&B for Courtyard Marriott Bhopal.

The Westin Pune Koregaon Park

The Westin Pune Koregaon Park has appointed Dinesh Babu as the director of beverages. An industry expert, Babu holds an experience of more than 10 years in the hospitality industry; he will work to bring new life to the hotel’s beverage programmes and menus. As the director of beverages, he will be responsible for managing the daily operations of all outlets, maintaining established quality and service standards and responding to customers trends and needs to ensure outstanding experience. He thrives on developing new ideas and concepts, and innovative and creative ways to improve the service standards and values to delight guests.

Cygnett Hotels and Resorts

Cygnett Hotels and Resorts has appointed Debasish Chandra as the regional director, pre-opening & development. Chandra will be responsible for formulating new ideas to extend Cygnett’s reach in new territories. He will also be responsible for streamlining operations in the existing units and swift pre-openings of the upcoming hotels. Chandra brings with him 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry. He is a keen planner, a strategist and a highly motivated team leader with strong communication and people skills.

Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity

Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity have announced the appointment of Biswajit Chakraborty as their new general manager delegate (cluster general manager), who will spearhead the operations of the prestigious tripartite venture between Singapore GIC, InterGlobe & Accor. With an intricate understanding of the luxe segment, Chakraborty considers himself a catalyst that adds impetus to his team, by further creating finer experiences for the luxury and upscale travel and business market in the country. With over 30 years of experience behind him, he has been the driving force behind some of the world’s top luxury hotels. In his last assignment, he was the man behind a successful transformation of the Sofitel Mumbai BKC, by strongly establishing the brand in the country after its inception in 2011.

JW Marriott Kolkata

Arunit Banerjee has been appointed as the human resources manager at JW Marriott Kolkata. He earned the reputation of a seasoned HR professional with almost a decade of experience in successfully aligning HR strategies with business objectives. In his current stint with JW Marriott Kolkata, he is using his vast repertoire of expertise to carry out daily activities of the human resource department including supervision of recruitment, compensation, training and development. Additionally, he is also responsible for delivering HR services that meets the essential needs of employees in compliance with the laws, regulations and operating procedures applicable to the hospitality brand.

Lords Hotels & Resorts

Lords Hotels and Resorts has appointed Anil Mishra as its manager – HR, corporate. Mishra has over nine years of industry experience and carries a generalist profile in HR operations and employee engagement. His strength areas are employee engagement and uniform implementation of corporate policies across the chain. He started his career with Trident Hotels in HR and was associated with them for over seven years. Prior to Lords, Mishra was with U and I Holidays. In his new role he will be responsible for recruitment, employee engagement, and standardisation of HR policies.

Sofitel Mumbai BKC

Sofitel Mumbai BKC, the flagship property of Sofitel Hotels & Resorts of the Accor Group, announced the appointment of its new GM, Vikas Kapai. Having led prominent hotels in the country, Kapai comes with over three decades of hospitality experience and an eye for the future of not just the property, but a sense of how hospitality is changing in the country. Kapai’s past experience includes work with stellar brands such as Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott, Oakwood Asia Pacific and similar where he often played a key leadership role, turning around the properties on significant performance metrics with his leadership capabilities and meticulous attention to detail.