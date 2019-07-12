People on the move

Spread the love











Fairmont Jaipur

Fairmont Jaipur, which has become a benchmark of luxury hospitality in the country, coupled with its palatial design and exquisite service, has announced the appointment of its new GM, Rajiv Kapoor who will helm the operations of the flagship property of Fairmont in the Pink City. Kapoor comes with a varied range of experience and an innate understanding of the hospitality and luxe segment, nationally and in global markets. He will be tasked with creating a new vision for the hotel and setting a direction to capture a wide range of the market from luxury travellers to the free independent travellers, MICE events to grandiose Indian wedding celebrations. He aspires to continue upholding the brand promise of turning moments in to memories for the guests.

Lords Hotels and Resorts Group

Rakesh Mathur has recently been co-opted as director and principal advisor to Lords Hotels and Resorts Group. He is a hospitality industry professional with over 45 years of leadership experience in highly-acclaimed Indian and global hotel groups. Mathur would devote substantial time with the Lords Group, and work closely with the promoters and top management, guiding them in areas of product and service quality enhancement, operational efficiency, organisational development, growth within and outside India, and CSR.

RoomIt by CWT

RoomIt by CWT, the global hotel distribution division of CWT, the B2B4E travel management platform, has appointed Shannon Hyland as senior VP of global supply. In this role, Hyland will provide overall leadership and execution of the supplier strategy and effectiveness, and market management. Prior to joining RoomIt, Hyland was the CEO and executive VP of Radius Travel for the past 11 years. Before that, he had stints as CFO at both Groople and The Mark Travel Corporation. Hyland started his career as an engineer in the airline industry, working at Continental and United Airlines before switching to finance positions at Amerada Hess Corporation, America West Airlines and Cendant Corporation.

JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu

The JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu has appointed Chef Abhishek Basu as its new executive chef, effective as of April 2019. With more than 17 years of rich experience in the culinary industry, Chef Basu brings to the role his expertise in F&B and culinary operations after a long spanning career in hospitality. He will lead the culinary team and will be responsible for pricing, cost planning, budget analysis and the curation of innovative menus across all the six specialty restaurants at the JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu.

The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi & The Westin Sohna Resort & Spa

The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi & The Westin Sohna Resort and Spa have announced the appointment of Chef Anurudh Khanna as multi property executive chef. With an illustrious career spanning over 21 years of working with renowned luxury hotels like The Shangri-La Bangalore, Hyatt Regency Delhi, The Taj Mahal Hotel New Delhi, The Park New Delhi and The Westin Pune, he brings with him vast knowledge and understanding of the evolving hospitality industry and food trends. As Multi Property Executive Chef Khanna will spearhead both the hotels’ diverse dining venues, as well as oversee the hotels’ in-room dining and banquet operations, ranging from intimate gatherings and weddings to corporate events.

The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi & The Westin Sohna Resort and Spa have appointed Prerna Daga as multi property assistant director – marketing and communications. A result oriented professional, Daga brings over 14 years of well-rounded experience in the realm of marketing, communications and PR within the luxury segment and hospitality industry. Having worked across sectors such as cinema, hospitality, sports, lifestyle, luxury real estate; she has successfully helmed the marketing teams of marquee brands, leading them to achieve both growth & market dominance within the respective competitive markets.

Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield

Sandeep Sahdev has been recently appointed as director of sales and marketing at Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield. Bringing with him over 16 years of proficient expertise in the hospitality industry, Sahdev is a driven, meticulous and experienced professional. In his new role, he will be leading the management staff in planning and strategising sales objectives, marketing communications, direct sales – force activities to increase profits and achieve desired targets. His forté lies in managing and mentoring medium to large sized teams with diverse backgrounds in a positive and profitable manner.

Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway

Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway has appointed Abhishek Mishra as the new F&B director of the property. Mishra will be responsible to carry out overall culinary operations, which includes financial, managerial and operational aspects of the hotel’s F&B endeavours. He comes with exemplary knowledge and experience in the hospitality industry especially food and beverage, which will enable him to establish a formidable brand presence in the market. Mishra has an overall experience of over 13 years that includes managing restaurants, banquet operations and events planning.

DoubleTree by Hilton Pune Chinchwad

Piyush Sharma has joined DoubleTree by Hilton Pune Chinchwad as the revenue manager. He is an experienced and seasoned professional with a demonstrated history of working in the hospitality industry. In his seven-year long career Sharma has worked with brands like Novotel, Ibis and ITC at different levels. At DoubleTree by Hilton Pune Chinchwad he will be responsible for developing and implementing of effective inventory and pricing strategies and liaising closely with hotel management to drive market share across allmarket segments and distribution channels. He would also be responsible for developing a healthy relationship with stakeholders by exploring business opportunities and ensuring timely results.

Novotel Imagica Khopoli

Rejoe Francis has been appointed as the new director of sales at Novotel Imagica Khopoli. In his role, Francis will be responsible for leading and further evolving all aspects of the sales, driving revenues, promoting brand strategies and providing the best of Novotel Imagica Khopoli’s hospitality experience to the guests. Prior to joining Accor, Francis was associated with Caravela Beach Resort, Goa as the director of sales – West India. He has also worked for renowned hotels like Radisson Blu Resort Goa Cavelossim Beach, Radisson Goa Candolim, Novotel Dona Sylvia Goa and Mercure Devaaya Ayurvedic Retreat.

Aloft Bengaluru Cessna Business Park

Aloft Bengaluru Cessna Business Park has appointed Sushma Khichar as the new hotel manager. Bringing more than 14 years of experience to the table, Khichar has proven to be a very essential and effective leader in the Marriott family. In her new role, she would head the overall hotel operations and create new business opportunities, develop talent, create business development plans and guidelines for maintaining market leadership. Previously, she has been associated with The Oberoi Mumbai, ITC Grand Maratha and Sheraton Tower Mumbai, The Renaissance Mumbai Hotel & Convention Centre, and most recently, Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield.

Aloft Bengaluru Cessna Business Park has newly appointed Chef Ajay Khanna as its executive chef. An expert in the culinary space, Chef Khanna has consistently set industry benchmarks to high standards of fine dining in India. He has been a part of the industry for over 17 years. Chef Khanna’s passion for creating delightful food and presenting it in a simple yet authentic style, gained him enduring popularity. The exposure and learnings he has over all these years has enabled him to experiment and curate signature dishes that established him as a name to reckon with in the industry.

Courtyard by Marriott and Fairfield by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road

Courtyard by Marriott and Fairfield by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road, Marriott India’s first dual branded hotel, has appointed

Yaman Rai as F&B manager. Rai will oversee the F&B operations at the establishment. Bringing over nine years of experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry to the role, he has received various accolades along the way, and gained invaluable experience during his time at some of the most prominent hotels in India. His most recent role was assistant director of F&B at The Grand New Delhi.

Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks

Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks has appointed Rishi Tiwari as the new cluster director of HR. In his role, Tiwari will be responsible for the smooth and profitable operation, along with providing consultation to management on strategic staffing plans, training and development, budget, and labour relations for both Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks and DoubbleTree Suites by Hilton Bangalore. Prior to joining the Hilton Embassy GolfLinks, he was working with Hyatt Regency Delhi as as Associate Director of Human Resources.