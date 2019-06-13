People on the move

New roles for the industry’s movers and shakers

Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

Mahema Bhutia has been appointed as director of marketing at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru. In her current role, she is responsible for overseeing the dynamic sales & marketing team during the exciting pre-opening phase. With over two decades of experience in the hospitality and travel industries, Bhutia has aced five hotel pre-openings until now. She has worked with The Leela Palaces Hotel and Resorts, ITC Hotels; Dusit Devarana New Delhi, Trail Blazer Tours, Thomas Cook France , Hyatt Regency Pune, Renaissance Hotel Mumbai, Oberoi Hotels and Resorts in the past. She will be responsible to position the second Four Seasons branded hotel in India by securing top corporate business while also showcasing the destination as a great option for leisure travellers.

Taj Holiday Village & Resort Spa, Goa

Xenia Jamshyd Lam is recently appointed as the F&B manager at Taj Holiday Village & Resort Spa, Goa. She began her career with the Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) in 2011 as a management trainee. As a part of the training program she received operational and administrative assignments in Delhi, Kolkata and Jaipur. In 2012, Giardino – the Italian Speciality Restaurant at Jai Mahal Palace, Jaipur while under Lam’s management, was awarded ‘The Best Italian Restaurant in Jaipur’ by the Times Food Guide. After a successful completion of her management training, Lam was assigned to Taj Yeshwantpur, Bangalore where she was responsible for the operations of three outlets namely Azure – Mediterranean Speciality, Paranda – Indian Speciality and Shimmer – Bar. A year later she was transferred to Taj Mahal, New Delhi where she gained invaluable experience at Machan and House of Ming before moving on to the In-Room Dining and Amenities cell. Later she was assigned to The Chambers – an exclusive business club of Taj.

Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru

Sanatan Sharma has been appointed as the financial controller at Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru. With over 13 years of experience, Sharma comes in as a seasoned professional in the hospitality sector. He started his career in 2005 as accounts assistant at The Oberoi Grand Kolkata. Later, expanding his horizons in finance, he worked with some of the well-known luxury hotels like Hyatt Hyderabad and Park Hyatt Maldives as assistant manager finance.

Sharma has extensive experience working across Asia with brands such as Marriott Bangkok, Radisson Blu Plaza Bangkok before he took up the role in Radisson Blu Atria Bangalore. In his current role as the financial controller at Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru, Sharma is spearheading the overall operations.

Hyatt Place Hampi

Hyatt Place Hampi has appointed Shalabh Verma as its new general manager. Verma is a seasoned hotelier with over two decades of experience in the industry. He has been associated with the Hyatt Hotels & Resorts for 10 years, wherein he has worked with multiple hotels.

In his new role, Verma will be responsible for the entire operations and will spearhead the growth and development of the hotel. He is a skilled revenue analyst and market strategist; his core expertise lies in delivering successful outcomes by empowering the teams and building efficient processes.

Verma’s past experience includes working with hotel brands like InterContinental and Leela. His journey with Hyatt Hotels & Resorts, began in 2008 as director of sales at Park Hyatt Goa Resorts & Spa.

Hilton Chennai

Prasad Rao who brings with him 15 years of extensive F&B experience, has worked in few of the best hospitality brands in India and Dubai, prior to joining Hilton Chennai as the F&B manager. He is determined to revolutionise the F&B at Hilton Chennai by implementing well thought strategies for the hotel’s three restaurants and two bars and drive consistent scores for guest satisfaction; achieve departmental goals by maintaining a positive and healthy atmosphere amongst his team members. At Hilton Chennai, Rao will focus on strategic planning and running of operations in F&B, ensuring high level of associate and guest satisfaction by participating in hotel’s weekly sales strategy meetings, to enhance the revenue in the groups and catering segment.

Hyatt Regency Pune

Hyatt Regency Pune has appointed Zubin Sutaria as its director of sales. An industry expert, Sutaria holds an experience of more than 10 years in hospitality industry converting strategic vision into measurable results at various hotels. In his new assignment, he will be responsible for maximising hotels revenue through result-oriented sales and marketing strategies, exploring business opportunities through events, etc. Prior to joining Hyatt Regency, he worked as the director of sales with Four Points by Sheraton Hotel and Serviced Apartments, Pune.

The Westin Pune Koregaon Park

Shankush Mahajan has been appointed as the room divisions manager at The Westin Pune Koregaon Park. In his previous tenure, Mahajan was associated with The Chedi Mumbai where he was in charge of curating guest experiences and handling the operations pertaining to the rooms. Mahajan has worked with renowned brands like IHCL, Hyatt Regency, JW Marriott, etc. Over the years he has played a key role in creating, conceptualising and redefining service standards, drive quality changes, and driving internal initiatives for customer experiences consistently. At The Westin Pune Koregaon Park, Mahajan will overlook the operations of two departments front office & housekeeping and be responsible for running day-to-day procedures of the hotel, drive quality changes, etc.

Chef Gaurav Herwadkar has been appointed as the executive sous chef at The Westin Pune Koregaon Park. With over 14 years of experience in the hospitality industry, he brings with him passion, energy, and expertise in the kitchen and F&B department. His last assignment was with an award-winning restaurant Shakahari, JW Marriott, Pune. He has previously honed his craft in kitchens such as the Oberoi Grand, Kolkata and later began his journey with Marriott at the JW Marriott, Pune. At The Westin Pune Koregaon Park, Chef Herwadkar would be responsible for the planning of order and execution for all daily operations, supervise junior associates in the maintenance and cleanliness ensuring minimum wastage and controlling food costs.

W Goa

W Goa has promoted Rahul Janve to the position of director of sales and marketing. In his new capacity, Janve will play a pivotal role in driving and overseeing all aspects of the hotel’s sales and marketing strategies, optimising the hotel’s revenue and market share. Janve is an experienced sales professional with over 14 years of experience in the industry, having worked in reputed hotel brands like Hilton & InterContinental before moving to Starwood and then Marriott International. He joined the pre-opening team of W Goa in 2016 and has since played an integral role in the establishment of the hotel as a market leader and trendsetter. Janve comes with an educational qualification in commerce and hotel management.

Pride Plaza Hotel Aerocity, New Delhi

Pride Hotels has recently appointed Mohammad Shoeb to the post of associate VP at Pride Plaza Hotel Aerocity, New Delhi. Shoeb brings with him over 30 years of hospitality experience, having held senior management positions in premium hotel brands across the country. He is a hotel opening specialist and has opened four hotels from 2005 till 2015 in the southern part of India. In the past, he has worked with RHG, Accor Hotels, IHG, and ITC Welcom Group. Shoeb is responsible for providing strategic guidance in operating the hotel in line with international brand standards; whilst meeting employee, guest and owners’ expectations.

JW Marriott Kolkata

Rahul Sabnani is the new spa manager at JW Marriott Kolkata. In his current stint with JW Marriott Kolkata, he is using his vast repertoire of experience with exceptional results to mentor a talented team of spa specialists. Overseeing complete operations of the spa to further bolster guest services in tune with the brand’s legendary hospitality standards is also a key responsibility area of his work profile.

JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu

JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu has recently appointed Sunil Kumar as the new hotel manager, effective as of March 2019. With more than 18 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Kumar brings to the role his expertise in hospitality operations and management after a long spanning career in world-class luxury hotels. Prior to the new assignment, he has been a part of other prominent hospitality brands such as The St. Regis, Grand Hyatt, The Trident Oberoi and The Park Hotels in various roles, adding to his diverse portfolio of experience.

Pullman and Novotel New Delhi Aerocity

Pullman and Novotel New Delhi Aerocity has promoted Amit Kumar Sangwan as the director of F&B. Before being promoted; he was working as F&B manager of the upscale hotel. Sangwan is a passionate and dynamic hospitality professional with vast knowledge and more than 15 years of experience spanning in luxury as well as business hotels. He has an excellent understanding of operations, guest servicing, quality compliance, beverage management, people management & training in the hospitality industry. His main responsibilities will include increasing F&B revenues, implementing new & exciting engagements at the hotel. He is a team player and has leadership qualities that add to his strengths.

Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru

George Bennet Kuruvilla the new GM at Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru holds close to 25 years of experience in the luxury hotel segment. Holding a degree in Hotel Management from IHM, Mumbai, he did his post-graduation from the Oberoi Centre for Learning and Development, Delhi and started his career in 1992 as a management trainee with The Oberoi Group. Spearheading multiple roles in the industry, Kuruvilla has an in-depth knowledge of every facet of managing a hotel and was GM of award winning hotels including The Oberoi Amarvilas, Agra and The Oberoi Grand, Kolkata.