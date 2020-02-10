People on the move

Read Article

New roles for the industry’s movers and shakers

ibis and Novotel Bengaluru Outer Ring Road

ibis and Novotel Bengaluru Outer Ring Road has appointed Vikas Mittar as director of finance at Novotel & ibis Bengaluru Outer Ring Road. An industry veteran, Mittar brings across a rich experience in the hospitality of 15 years and overall experience in finance of over 19 years. A seasoned hotelier, Over the last 15 years his deep understanding and command of domain experience in Accounting & Financial Management through SAP, OPERA, Control Gap Analysis and Supply Chain Management will be an asset to the dual property. He has also previously held the role of multi-property director of finance with the Marriott International in Kerala as well as director of finance for hotels at Eros Group prior to that. His wealth of experience of the hospitality industry is critical to his role as the director of finance at the business hotel.

Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel A zealous and dynamic

personality, Celebrity Chef Gautam Mehrishi has been appointed as the new executive chef of Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel & Lakeside Chalet – Mumbai, Marriott Executive Apartments commencing January 2020. Groomed with an extensive experience of over 23 years in the hospitality industry, with immaculate knowledge and expertise in the culinary field, Chef Mehrishi is the epitome of curating and stimulating, personalised and memorable dining experiences by creating unique and gastronomical flavour combinations for all guests. In his expansive career span, Chef Mehrishi has handled culinary operations for leading hotels, resorts and restaurants while exploring opportunities globally with various brands and hotel groups including the Taj Group of Hotels, InterContinental Eros Hotel, Sun-N-Sand Group of Hotels, The Southern Franchise Company LLC, The Claridges Hotel and standalone restaurants.

Andaz Delhi

Tanveer Kwatra has been appointed as the EAM – F&B at Andaz Delhi – a luxury lifestyle hotel by Hyatt in Aerocity, New Delhi. Kwatra brings along more than 14 years of enriching experiences owing to his various roles in culinary and F&B functions across the globe. Born in Agra, he started his career with Grand Hyatt Melbourne as a kitchen steward. His passion and dedication took him to great heights across several reputed international hotels and brands. He was one of the youngest chefs at the age of 25, to become an executive chef, during his stint at Le Meridien Gurgaon. He then moved to the pre-opening team at W Goa as EAM overseeing culinary and F&B operations.

Khushbu Gujadhur has been appointed as the learning manager at Andaz Delhi. Having completed her graduation in Commerce from Sydney Institute of Business and Technology and Macquarie University, Sydney as well as the CHRP Certification from the American Certification Institute (ACI), she started her career as a management trainee with the The Palm Hotel in Dubai. In 2014, she moved to the Royal Mirage Hotel, Dubai, as HR manager. Gujadhur moved to India with Hyatt Regency Delhi as learning manager of the landmark hotel before joining Andaz Delhi.

The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat

With an illustrious career spanning over 20 years in the hospitality industry, newly appointed executive chef Vivek Kalia brings a dynamic and innovative energy to The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat’s eclectic culinary scene. The chef’s strong values of promptness, creativity in gastronomic traditions have been stepping stones of his exponential success. In his current role, his responsibilities include harnessing the newest trends in Kolkata and curating the best and most innovative food offerings in catering. His aim for The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat is to take the F&B offerings to greater heights, and aim at positioning the signature outlets at the property as the best in the city.

Grand Hyatt Goa

Grand Hyatt Goa has welcomed aboard Sergey Gabrielyan as the new director of F&B to spearhead the food and beverage operations across the resort. With over 16 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Gabrielyan has been playing various roles across the Hyatt Group of Hotels internationally. Originally from Russia, Gabrielyan started his career as a guest service front desk clerk at Park Hyatt Moscow in 2003. He moved up the ranks quickly owing to his great managerial skills, engaging personality and efficient management. Sifting through the roles of room service manager, banquet service manager to assistant director of F&B, Gabrielyan subsequently moved to Uzbekistan at the Hyatt Regency Tashkent, enhancing his profile of managing the culinary section as the F&B manager.

Courtyard by Marriott Pune, Chakan

Courtyard by Marriott Pune, Chakan has appointed Vikas Mittal as the director of sales. He brings over rich 17 years of experience with international hotel chains like Marriott International, Accor, Radisson, Moevenpick, Lalit, ITC and Taj. He started his career in front office and post that worked with catering sales, mice vertical, leisure segment and various roles of sales and marketing with a different chain of hotels. His last assignment was with Four Points by Sheraton Whitefield Bengaluru.