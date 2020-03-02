Read Article

Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport, part of InterContinental Hotels Group has recently appointed Shital Sethi as the director of sales & marketing. In her new capacity, Sethi will play a pivotal role in driving and overseeing all aspects of sales and marketing strategies at Holiday Inn Mumbai. Sethi comes with a rich experience of over 20 years in the sales and marketing industry, a stickler for perfection and attention to detail, she has motivated her team at all times to achieve targets and has been responsible for business growth in her previous roles. Prior to this, she has worked with reputed brands such as Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach, Radisson Hotels, Hotel Grand Sarovar Premiere, Orchid Group of Hotels and more. She plans on bringing path-breaking ideas and concepts which will have a compounding impact on sales of the property.

The St. Regis Mumbai

The St. Regis Mumbai has appointed Nicholas Dumbell to lead ‘The Best Address’ as the new deneral manager. A veteran hotelier, driven by passion and creativity, Dumbell, (Nick, as he is better known) is a multi-cultural global citizen with 25 years of experience in the hospitality industry. Having commenced his career in London with leading international hospitality chains, he soon became a part of Marriott International’s myriad brands spanning the last two decades. At The St. Regis Mumbai, he will lead the dynamic luxury team to sustain the hotel’s positioning as one of the most awarded hotels and as the preferred destination for those with refined taste. He will focus on steering the team to drive revenue and maintain the property’s reputation of having the highest turnover in South Asia while ensuring guest voice scores remain a priority for the The St. Regis Mumbai.

Niraamaya Wellness Retreats

Allen Machado has been appointed as the chief operating officer at Niraamaya Wellness Retreats. He has a successful career spanning over 20 years in luxury hospitality. He has specialised in working with exciting trendsetting luxury hotels in India and the Middle East, strategically developing profitable business models within his scope of work. He has was associated with brands such as The Oberoi Hotels & Resorts; The One & Only Hotels & Resorts (Kerzner International); The Intercontinental Hotels & Resorts; The Holiday Inn Club & Graviss Hospitality. He specialises in complete hotel operations and strategic revenue management as well as delivering a high level of quality. His strengths lie in prime guest orientation, driving revenues by, focused implementation of sell strategies across hotel business verticals, providing top quality service with consistency, development of colleagues, problem resolution and attention to detail.

Crowne Plaza Pune City Centre

Crowne Plaza Pune City Centre has appointed Fino Babu as its new general manager. He has been part of the IHG family for more than two years, having previously carried out the role of executive assistant manager. Ever since he has been employed in this hotel, Babu has demonstrated leadership and efficacious, structured management in all aspects of the hotel’s functions. His strength lies in being able to manage a team consisting of diverse departments and he possesses the mental alertness to find solutions to issues in diverse nature. With considerable experience and a healthy forward vision he can bring a big change for Crowne Plaza Pune City Center, a statement by the hotel read. His new role encompasses responsibility for the entire hotel operations and will center on contributing calculated input to attain the deep rooted goals for the hotel. He is known for his unique style of managing people and his ability to motivate his team to deliver the IHG commitment of true hospitality to all guests.

Sarovar Hotels

Akshay Thusoo has been appointed as the VP – Sales at Sarovar Hotels, Corporate office, Delhi. An industry adept professional, Thusoo brings with him almost a decade of experience across hospitality, media and automobile industry. In his new role, he will be responsible for conceptualising and implementing sales strategies at both corporate and regional level and will contribute in further strengthening the group’s efforts in driving more business from existing as well as new markets. Thusoo commenced his career with ITC as an assistant sales manager, where he successfully roped in new clients for the company from tertiary markets. He also had a brief stint with Times of India group, where he worked as a manager for international media vertical and lead to addition of new business segments for the group especially from African and Middle East market.

Pride Hotels

Kushal Ranjan has been appointed as the corporate revenue director of Pride Hotels. Ranjan has eight plus years of work experience with the hospitality industry working in the revenue vertical. Prior to joining in the current role, he has worked as director of revenue – cluster for Marriott International based in Pune. He had worked in a similar capacity with Accor Thailand & with Zuri Hotels too in his earlier assignments.

Hyatt Regency Pune & Residences

Hyatt Regency Pune & Residences has appointed Atul Dhonde as their new director of events. Dhonde brings with him a rich 11 plus years of experience in the hospitality industry and he has done his Diploma in Hotel Management IHMES, United Kingdom. He has varied experience in different industries. Starting his career with an International Fund Management company, his first hotel assignment was with Hilton Hotel – Isle of Man in UK. He has since worked with renowned hospitality brands like Hilton, Ramada, Marriott and Hyatt in India & abroad. Prior to joining Hyatt Regency

Pune & Residences, he briefly ventured into setting up a catering business capitalising on his insights as the associate director of events at Grand Hyatt Goa. He brings with him varied experience & a wealth of knowledge. In his new role at Hyatt Regency Pune & Residences, Dhonde will be responsible for managing operational and administrative functions to ensure the projects are delivered efficiently along with monitoring the progress of the planning and execution of each task that has to do with any event at the hotel.

Four Points by Sheraton Navi Mumbai

Four Points by Sheraton Navi Mumbai has appointed Chef Merajuddin Ansari as the new executive chef. With more than 15 years of rich experience in the hospitality industry, his goal is to bring fresh experience on the table for the guests by applying his expertise in enhancing the craft and serving tantalising dishes by adapting new trends and innovative techniques. His passion and creativity are fuelled by his love for fresh, organic and sustainable food, which he not only sources but also grows it in his backyard or even his balcony. This is where he gets his inspiration from and creates magic in his kitchen. He has a strong fan following in India and around the world; the list also includes some well renowned Indian celebrities. Prior to joining Four Points by Sheraton Navi Mumbai, he worked as executive chef for brands like Marriott International, Kenilworth Beach Resort & Spa, The Hilton – Mumbai International Airport and Park in by Radisson, Muscat Oman. He started his journey as demi chef de partie at Marriott International in 2003. From a demi chef de partie to someone responsible for turning around under-performing restaurants into award winning gems, he has indeed come a long way.

Hyatt Regency Pune

Armed with a rich experience in the hospitality industry, Chef Danish Khan joins Hyatt Regency Pune as the pastry chef. With nearly six years of experience in the field of all things bakery, Chef Khan brings a dynamic perspective and accomplished skill set to the hotel. Chef Khan’s key responsibilities at Hyatt Regency Pune & Residences will bring innovation into the bakery and also enhance the gastronomical experience for all guests. He will also be refreshing the bakery menu with his unique recipe ideas. Chef Khan started his stint as a pastry chef with Hotel ITC Maratha Mumbai, India and then moved on to work with other brands such as Shababik International, Jeddah Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and JW Marriott Hotel, Bangalore.

Conrad Bengaluru

Conrad Bengaluru has appointed Ladyna Lepcha as the executive housekeeper. With over 14 years of experience in the luxury hospitality sector, Lepcha brings with her a new perspective on the innerworkings of housekeepoing and room operations. Her new position at Conrad Bengaluru will initiate a positive outcome and will catapult the already stellar services provided by the hotel. With a degree in Bachelor of Arts from Loreto college, Darjeeling from North Bengal University, she started her career at ITC Sonar Bangla Shreton and Towers Kolkata as a Guest Service Valet – housekeeping. She then paved her path towards success with hardwork and sincerity by landing several leading positions within the sector. Her most recent association was at Shangri-La Hotel Bengaluru as the executive housekeeper. At her new role, she believes to adopt a mindset that establishes high standards for herself and the staff which will enable the property to grow consistently.

The Fern Hotels and Resorts

Amrendra Karn has been appointed as the general manager of Howard Plaza The Fern, Agra. He has two decades of rich experience in hotel management with expertise in strategic planning, client relationship & fiscal leadership. An IHM Lucknow alumnus has developed his expertise through his tenure with leading brands like Taj Hotels, IHG, Hyatt & McDonald’s International across Nepal, UAE, Oman & India.

The Fern Residency, Bharatpur has appointed Deepak Thakur as the general manager. He kicked off his hospitality journey in 2009 and has worked with various brands like Hotel President (Jalandhar Punjab), Saffron Spice Restaurant, Poptates /Urban Tadka (The Yellow Banana Foods), Meluha The Fern and Kamat Hotels.

Manish Kumar Jha has joined as the general manager of The Fern Residency, Bhopal. Having a rich experience of 20 years in hotel operations. Jha has worked with various hotel like Clarks, ITC, Hotel India, The Citi Residency, HHI group of hotels, before joining The Fern Hotels.

Abhishek Gaur has joined The Fern Residency, Sarnath (Varanasi) as an operations manager. Having 16 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Gaur has previously worked with leading hotel brands like Intercontinental Hotel Group (Crowne Plaza), Radisson Hotel Group, Jaypee Group and Clark’s Group of Hotels.