Hilton Jaipur has appointed Chef Arzooman Irani as head chef of the hotel. Armed with a culinary expertise of 22 years in the hospitality field, Chef Irani during his career as a chef with the Taj Group of Hotels where he worked at the Taj Fisherman’s Cove, Chennai; The Taj Green Cove Resort, Kovalam – Kerala; The Taj Fort Aguada Beach Resort – Goa; Vivanta by Taj – Whitefield; Bangalore Vivanta by Taj – Bentota, Sri Lanka; Vivanta By Taj – Gurgaon and The Intercontinental, Marine Drive. With his extensive knowledge of the hospitality industry and global culinary experience of luxury hotels and restaurants, Chef Irani is a great asset to Hilton Jaipur.

as GM of Lords Plaza, Lonavala. A seasoned hospitality professional he has completed his Masters in Hotel & Business Management from IHMES UK. His last assignment before joining Lords was with Holiday Inn Express, Ahmedabad as GM. Deshmukh will be overseeing all operational and commercial aspects of the hotel and also will be responsible to drive the hotel’s performance in the market through innovative strategies.

Nirjay Antani has been appointed as operations manager at SK Lords Eco Inn, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. In the new role Antani will be involved in maintaining service standards along with achieving customer satisfaction through the team work. A diploma holder in Hotel Management from the Institute of Hotels Management & Culinary Arts his strength lies in organising hotel operations and ensuring standard operating procedures. Prior to Lords his last assignment was with Central Beacon Hotel as operations manager.

Tikam Panchal is the new operations manager at Lords Inn, Jamnagar. He has an extensive experience in various hotels in India. In his new role he will be involved in hotel operations, revenue growth and ensuring standard operating procedures. Prior to Lords his last assignment was with Express Towers Vadodara as a rooms division manager.

Lion Lords Inn at Rajula has appointed Saifi Aijaz as operations manager. He is a seasoned hotel/service industry professional with comprehensive experience in managing administration, operations, sales, hotel projects with reputed group of hotels. He will be responsible for overseeing the smooth functioning of the hotel and act as a core member of the leadership team. Prior to Lords his last assignment was with Carnelian by Glory Bower Hotel, Muscat, Oman as room division manager.

Pullman, New Delhi an epitome of the perfect blend of elegance and the vibrant & lively Novotel, New Delhi, both located at the trendiest new destination in the capital Aerocity have appointed Chef Neeraj Tyagi as the director of culinary of the upscale hotel. With excellence everyday as his motto, he will be responsible for the entire culinary operations across the six eestaurants & bars of the complex (Pluck, Honk, Food Exchange, Pling, Café Pluck, and Quoin). In this new role, he will be curating and presenting innovative dishes with a distinctive twist and handling operations of culinary teams of all the outlets at the dual properties, offering exquisite and modern gastronomy to guests.

The JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar has appointed Manoj Jangid as the new director of F&B, effective as of November 2019. In his new capacity, Jangid will play a pivotal role in guest satisfaction plans and will lead the hotel’s F&B operations. Jangid comes with an experience of over 15 years within the core area of the F&B industry. A multitasker in his own way, he also specialises in areas of event management, menu planning, estimation and budgeting, supervision of food and beverage quality.

Swissôtel Kolkata, part of Accor group has appointed Jameson Solomon as the new general manager. A seasoned professional, Solomon has more than two decades of experience in Hotel Management, Pre-opening, Strategic Planning, Client Relationship, Training & Development. An expert planner in marketing strategies with the ability to roll out and implement innovative corporate strategies, Solomon has proved himself as a versatile business manager over the years.

Piyush Sharma has been promoted as associate director of revenue at DoubleTree by Hilton Pune-Chinchwad. He had joined the hotel as revenue manager. He has contributed to reach the hotel’s ARR and market penetration during his stint as the revenue manager. The team at DoubleTree by Hilton looks forward to working with him in his new role.

Rachana Londhe has been promoted as finance manager at DoubleTree by Hilton Pune-Chinchwad. She brings with her functional and leadership experience in finance and accounting. She has led successful assignments at DoubleTree by Hilton Pune – Chinchwad as assistant manager finance. Londhe will be reporting to GM in her new role on business strategy, accounting and analytics.

DoubleTree by Hilton Pune – Chinchwad has appointed Aninda Guha to head the F&B service team. In his new role, Guha will be managing the overall operation of F&B department and delivering excellent guest experiences. He brings with him more two decades of expertise in the hospitality industry. He has previously been associated with prominent hotels such as The Resort, The Orchid, The Lalit, Holiday Inn, The Westin, The Leela Kempinski, Oberoi and Taj.

Amit Baxi has been appointed as the director of business development at Double Tree by Hilton Pune Chinchwad. After having successfully served as associate director of sales at DoubleTree by Hilton Pune – Chinchwad, his immense knowledge about the market have derived the hotel to strategise better against competition. He is all geared up to bring his impeccable expertise with his new role as Director of Business Development. Baxi will be reporting to GM on business development, planning and budgeting and brand building. He has a rich experience of 11 years in sales and marketing. Prior to joining DoubleTree by Hilton Pune – Chinchwad, he has been associated with prestigious brands like The Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts and The Pride Hotel.

Chef Shibendu Ray Chaudhury has joined us as the executive sous chef at Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel and Lakeside Chalet- Mumbai, Marriott Executive Apartments. He brings with him vast experience and multicultural learning garnered over the course of a rich career spanning 11 years across various cities and diverse cuisines. His passion, experience, sensibility and dedication to food in all its forms have seen him evolve and develop a dynamic personality, adapting to various roles across the country. Chef Chaudhury’s proficiency lies in various world cuisines in both fine dining as well as niche banqueting events.

Hilton has appointed Rohit Dar and Ranjan Malakar as regional directors of operations in India, aiming to further strengthen the company’s India operations. Rohit Dar brings with him over 25 years of experience in the hospitality sector with a strong all round knowledge of hotel operations, with his most recent position as General Manager of Westin Hyderabad Mindspace.

Ranjan Malakar has over two decades of hospitality experience in multi-functional roles across locations in India, Maldives, South East Asia & Middle East. His latest assignment was as Director Operations, IHG Holiday Inn Express & New Projects.

Sarovar Hotels and Resorts has appointed Sudhanshu Anand as the associate head of sales for its Key leisure hotels. A focused and analytical hospitality professional, Anand holds a solid career spanning over 13 years with expertise in sales and marketing for leisure and MICE. Prior to joining Sarovar Hotels, he worked with JuSTa Hotels and Resorts as associate director sales and marketing for leisure and MICE sales for more than a decade.

JW Marriott Jaipur Resort & Spa has appointed Amit Bhatia as director of F&B. As Director of F&B at the hotel, Bhatia is responsible for managing the overall operations of the food and beverage department and delivering excellent guest experiences. He spearheads the property’s culinary team and systematically reviews and introduces new menu options, upholds menu standards, ensures high quality service, increases F&B profitability, whilst keeping an eye on labor and food costs.