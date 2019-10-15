JW Marriott Pune

JW Marriott Pune has appointed Pooja Gawas as director of sales. In her new role, she will devise and implement innovative sales strategies to increase market share and maximise the hotel revenue. Through her sales expertise, she aims to ensure progressive growth by nurturing long-term relationships to build greater brand loyalty. Gawas has been with Marriott International for close to five years and has an in-depth experience and understanding of the hospitality industry.

JW Marriott Mussoorie Walnut Grove Resort & Spa

Sachin Mylavarapu has been appointed as the GM for JW Marriott Mussoorie Walnut Grove Resort & Spa. A seasoned hotelier, Mylavarapu brings almost two decades of proficiency in the hospitality industry. At Marriott International’s first JW Marriott resort property in India, he will spearhead operations, ensuring the resort’s growth and expansion through pioneering strategies. With a comprehensive understanding of managing teams across diverse markets, his core expertise lies in performance management and revenue management.

The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa

Pankaj Jha has been appointed as the rooms division manager at The Westin Pushkar Resort & Spa – Westin Hotels’ first resort property in India. Bringing over 12 years of experience in guest relations and hospitality industry to the role, his expertise lies in managing and coordinating all room area departments. He oversees the planning, developing, implementing and evaluating the quality of the resort’s guest rooms and villas. Jha’s responsibilities also include improving guest satisfaction by ensuring that the rooms division meet the brand’s standards, targeting customer needs, focusing on growing revenues and to maximise the financial performance of the department.

Hyatt Regency Pune

Hyatt Regency Pune has appointed mixologist Anmol Bhargav. An enthusiast and a driven individual, he brings in a wealth of knowledge and experience with him to the hotel. Hailing from Jaipur, he has spent the last three years specialising in spirits and mixology, further honing his knowledge and expertise. Before joining Hyatt Regency Pune, he was associated with the Taj and Marriott brands. He will be entrusted to curate exclusive cocktails & mocktails at Hyatt Regency Pune and to elevate the high experience.

The Westin Kolkata

A highly-accomplished professional with a diversified selling experience and excellent organizational skills, Pramod Kumar Patra is currently employed with The Westin Kolkata in the key position of director of sales. An oracle in business development, he has been constantly meeting customer acquisition goals and contributing to maximum revenue for all the top-of-the-line hotels he has been associated with in his career. In his present role, the goal-driven Patra is already a key member for The Westin Kolkata by leveraging his in-depth expertise to influence stakeholders and translate ideas into results.

Aloft Bengaluru Cessna Business Park

Aloft Bengaluru Cessna Business Park has announced the appointment of Deepika Lohani as the new HR manager. Lohani comes with over eight years of experience in HR domain with commendable knowledge and expertise. In her role and with her expertise, she is responsible in conducting talent recruitment/ acquisition strategies across all levels of staff. Establishing and maintaining relationships with hiring managers to stay abreast of current and future business hiring needs.

Indian School of Hospitality

The Indian School of Hospitality (ISH), a hospitality college that has set out to transform the educational landscape within the country, has announced the appointment of Martha Collett as the new dean of the institute. Collett, was the regional manager of CATHSSETA (Culture, Art, Hospitality, Travel and Tourism, Sport and Sectoral Education and Training Authority) South Africa and previously worked in the areas of curriculum development, facilitation, moderation and assessment. In her new role as dean of Indian School of Hospitality, Collett will oversee academic programmes and bridge with stakeholders, representatives and students.

SodaBottleOpenerWala

SodaBottleOpenerWala is proud to announce that Chef Irfan Pabaney, known for the unique touches given to menus across Mumbai’s most sought after restaurants has joined SodaBottleOpenerWala, the much loved Bombay Irani Café and Bar chain, as country head. SodaBottleOpenerwala today is the largest brand of the Olive Bar and Kitchen Group, in terms of presence in the country, with a total of eight outlets across four cities. Born in Colombia and brought up in the Philippines before moving to Mumbai in 1980, Chef Pabaney has been a chef for the past twenty-seven years and he joins SodaBottleOpenerWala with a strong vision for the brand’s menu offerings while retaining their quintessential spirit of a Bombay Irani Café. This will be along with taking the brand a notch above in terms of hospitality and brand equity.

Crowne Plaza New Delhi Okhla

Pradeep Atri has been appointed as associate director – Crowne Plaza Meetings at Crowne Plaza New Delhi Okhla. With an experience of over 11 years, Atri will oversee the hotel’s MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions), weddings and outdoor catering business. A proven expert in the events and banquets operations, Atri would be the key point of contact for the meeting planner, providing one-stop service and ensuring that all needs and requirements are met. He would be responsible for working effectively with other hotel departments to formulate best practices for a seamless event experience.

The Park Hotels

The Park Mumbai has appointed Rahul Makhija as the director of operations. With Makhija on board, the luxury hotel aims to elevate the overall guest experience by setting new standards in services and offer both resident and non-resident guests the most luxurious and unparalleled experience. Makhija began his career in hospitality at The Oberoi Rajvilas back in August 2003. From restaurant manager at Hilton Labriz Silhouette to director of operations at Ananda In The Himalayas and then associate VP at CoWrks India he has led teams providing thoughtful, personalised service to every Hotel’s high profile guests from around the world.

Courtyard and Fairfield by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road

A seasoned professional, Harshad Nalawade has over 17 years of experience in spearheading restaurants, lounges, catering, events, administration, training and guest relations. Nalawade joins Courtyard and Fairfield by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road as the director of operations. Starting his career in 2001 at the Taj Mahal Hotel Mumbai, Harshad went on to join Marriott in 2003. His first assignment was with the JW Marriott in Mumbai and his illustrious stint saw him grow as an assistant restaurant manager before moving to the JW Marriott Pune as restaurant manager in 2011.

V Resorts

V Resorts, a boutique leisure travel brand has appointed Arvind Razdan as senior VP, sales and marketing. Razdan will be responsible for driving the marketing, sales, brand and PR strategies for the group in India and overseas. The newly hired leader is expected to play a crucial role in developing and implementing short term and long-term business plans for the firm. At V Resorts, he will be in-charge of creating a strong offline business support by market penetration in feeder markets like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore and Ahmedabad.

Conrad Pune

Conrad Pune has recently appointed Chef Sidney Dcunha as the hotel’s new executive chef. He will be leading the hotel’s culinary team. At Conrad Pune, he will be responsible for all day-to-day operations of the kitchen. Chef Dcunha comes with over 15 years of culinary experience in established hotels to pre-opening ones. Prior to joining Conrad Pune, he has worked with J W Marriott Mumbai Sahar. Previous to that, he has worked with the Taj group of hotels in Mumbai, Delhi, New York, Boston and Ritz Carlton Bangalore.

Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center

Abhishek Roy has been appointed as director of F&B, Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center. In his role, he is responsible for managing and overseeing the operations of the F&B department. He takes pride in ensuring that guests indulge in bespoke dining experiences. Roy is in charge of spearheading F&B operations and convention center of the 360-room hotel, with four F&B outlets along with a banqueting space of 76000 sq ft.

Fairfield by Marriott Pune Kharadi

Fairfield by Marriott Pune Kharadi has appointed Aniket Kulkarni as the hotel manager. A well-recognised industry veteran with almost 14 years, Kulkarni has experience in the luxury and upscale hotel segment. He has been with Marriott International for the last 14 years and is adept and well-acquainted in the industrial know-how.

Auromatrix Hotels

Auromatrix Hotels has announced the appointment of Sudhir Sinha as COO, India, for the development of G6 Hospitality known for its iconic hotel brands, Motel6 (M6), Hotel6 (H6) & Studio6 (S6) in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. G6 has over 1400 hotels worldwide. Sinha is a known personality in service and hospitality industry and has been in this business for over three decades. He was earlier president & COO at Best Western Hotels India, where he spearheaded the unprecedented development by signing 62 properties for the chain. Prior to Best Western India, he was VP of development and franchise services at Choice Hotels, where he achieved a record franchise development feat by adding twenty new hotels to the chain. He has handled diversified business operations at several companies including International Travel House (an ITC Group company), CLG Hotels & Resorts, and Abercrombie & Kent India.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, world’s largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,200 hotels in over 80 countries, recently announced the appointment of Nikhil Sharma to the role of area director for the Eurasia region. Sharma will have a full management remit encompassing franchise operations support, regional sales, revenue management services, while also steering the marketing strategy for the region. Supported by a strong regional team, he will be responsible for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ growing presence of over 40 hotels and 4,000 rooms across the Indian sub-continent, and will be instrumental in working towards further enhancing contribution and revenue performance, whilst also overseeing continued brand engagement and high quality standards. He will be based in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ corporate offices in Gurgaon, India.

Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre and HICC

Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre and Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) announced the appointment of Siddharth Pandey as their new director of revenue for their dual property. In his new role, Pandey who brings over 10 years of hospitality experience, will be leading revenue operations for the hotel and HICC. Being a seasoned professional in analytical and functional operations, he will be responsible for forecasting and strategising monthly growth targets and driving the hotel’s fair market positioning by guiding the sales and marketing team.

The Leela Mumbai

The Leela Mumbai has appointed Chef Aungshuman Chakraborty as the new executive chef. With an illustrious career of over two decades, he brings with him vast knowledge and experience in food production. Spearheading the culinary operations at The Leela Mumbai, Chef Chakraborty will lead the restaurant and banquet kitchen team and will be responsible for pricing, cost planning, budget analysis, launching new menus and concepts across all the six specialty restaurants of the property. Chef Chakraborty also got to explore the flight catering vertical with Oberoi flight services in Mauritius. Prior to joining The Leela Mumbai, he worked as the complex executive chef at Hyderabad Marriott Hotel & Convention Center.

Indore Marriott Hotel

Indore Marriott Hotel, the largest 5-Star property in Madhya Pradesh announced that Somrup Chanda, director of F&B will now be leading the team of 54 Praangan, an open-air Indian restaurant and Diamante, a high energy bar lounge, along with other restaurants such as Indore Kitchen, One Asia, Indore Baking Company and banquets. In his current role, he will be overseeing all five restaurant’s management, financial functions and banquet operations that also include event planning and in-house catering.

Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

Gorav Arora is the new general manager of Accor’s Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach. A seasoned hotelier, Arora brings 18 years of hospitality experience to the beach hotel. In his leadership role, he will be responsible for spearheading operations at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading international hotel brands like The Hyatt Hotels and The Oberoi Group. Further, he has also been associated with Accor for the past nine years.

The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi

The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi has appointed Prateek Kalra as the director of operations for the hotel. Kalra brings with him over 14 years of hospitality experience and proficiency in handling multi-faceted roles. In his new role, he will be seen providing strategic leadership to all departments and overseeing smooth functioning of the bustling 313-room luxury hotel with seven vibrant F&B outlets and sprawling event spaces. He will be using his expertise to nurture a business environment that consistently delivers positive results while improving guest satisfaction and profitability.

Fairmont Jaipur

Fairmont Jaipur has appointed Amit Sangwan as its new director – F&B. Sangwan comes with more than 16 years of experience and understanding of the luxury market nationally and globally. He will be responsible to oversee the food quality and costs in achieving customer satisfaction, menu planning, outlets profitability, menu planning, and business development to ensure the best hospitality experience for the guests. Prior to joining Fairmont Jaipur, he was associated with renowned hotel brands like Pullman, Novotel and Leela to name a few.

Grand Hyatt Mumbai

Swiss national, hospitality industry veteran and a professionally trained chef and sommelier, Chris Franzen has been appointed as general manager for Grand Hyatt Mumbai and area VP for western India. Prior to his appointment in India, he worked for six and half years as GM at the luxurious Grand Hyatt Doha Hotel & Villas in Qatar. He is a hard-core loyalist of the Hyatt group, having worked with the group for over two decades. Besides his role as GM for the Grand Hyatt Mumbai Hotel & Residences, he will also be responsible for operations for all Hyatt hotels in western India in his role as area VP for west India.

JW Marriott Kolkata

Manuj Sahney has been recently appointed as the F&B director at JW Marriott Kolkata. Using his vast experience and nifty managerial skills, Sahney has brought to the table a dynamic energy to JW Marriott Kolkata. Responsible for the overall dining experience of guests, his key areas of work include supervising the kitchen management team and food planning with regard to daily operations. He is also responsible for ensuring quality standards in compliance to F&B policies, process improvements, new business development, quality and time management, brand building and staff resourcing. Interacting with guests for their feedback and using his effective interpersonal skills to mentor and appraise his team also fall under the purview of his work.

Jaipur Marriott Hotel

Jaipur Marriott Hotel has appointed Chef Jatinder Dhaliwal as executive chef. With over 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Chef Dhaliwal enjoys high credibility across the culinary landscape. His culinary range led him to multi-faceted positions in several luxury hotels and cruise liners like Royal Caribbean International, Concept Hospitality, JHM Interstate, and became a staple within the Marriott family. While rising through the ranks, Chef Dhaliwal successfully led culinary operations across the country most recently at Le Meridien Jaipur. During his culinary Journey, he discovered his forte in Oriental, Cantonese, European, Middle Eastern, Rajasthani and North Indian cuisines.

Hilton Mumbai International Airport

Hilton Mumbai International Airport has appointed Vipul Mishra as their commercial director. He comes with an experience of 14 years working with various hotels in India and abroad. In his new role at Hilton Mumbai International Airport, Mishra will be responsible to help the brand to maintain a trajectory of growth for the hotel and oversee the development of talents in sales and marketing. His immense knowledge about the markets will help Hilton Mumbai International Airport to strategise better against our competition hotels.

Hilton Mumbai International Airport has appointed Grace Pavaskar as their new learning and development manager, who comes over with seven years of notable experience in working with varied hotels in India. In her new role at Hilton Mumbai International Airport, Pavaskar will be responsible to develop and implement strategies & programs for the employees. Her expertise lies in providing the team members an appropriate training and a skillful approach in order to elevate the guest relations and feedback.

Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

Ojas Vagal has been appointed as assistant director of people & culture at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru. An integral part of the People & Culture team, Vagal brings to the table a rich and varied experience. His career spanning thirteen years with Hyatt Hotels International took him from Mumbai to Goa via Bangalore, where he played a pivotal role in the rebranding of the first Hyatt Centric hotels in the country, thus giving free rein to his creative side. He started his career in operations as F&B server in Grand Hyatt Mumbai and ascended progressively as assistant restaurant manager, learning manager, employee relations manager and HR manager, bringing with him, a hands on knowledge of operations within the space of human resources.

The Westin Kolkata

