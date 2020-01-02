Zostel records 33.33 per cent rise in bookings during holiday season 2019

The booking figures recently released by Zostel – a community-led, experience-driven ecosystem, showed that the booking volumes at Zostel Hostels and Zostel Homes crossed 40,000 room nights in December 2019. This was a 33.33 per cent increase in bookings during the holiday season as compared to the preceding year’s 30,000 Room Nights.

One of the biggest takeaways underscored the rising trend of solo travelling across the country for the fifth consecutive year. The holiday season of 2019 saw more than one-third (35 per cent) of the total visitors at Zostel and ZostelX Homes properties comprising solo travellers. In fact, the company recorded a five per cent increase in the number of leisure travellers around the New Year’s Eve of 2019 as compared to the previous holiday season.

“The way people are choosing to travel and socialise across the country is transforming. The existing and emerging trends, led by millennials and centennials, are most evident during the holiday season. At Zostel, we registered over a 33 per cent spike in bookings this year than the holiday season in 2018. It’s clear that Indian travel-seekers are increasingly choosing to celebrate the New Year in offbeat as well as popular party destinations,” said, Dharamveer Singh Chouhan, CEO and co-founder, Zostel.

The rise in the number of female solo travellers also emerged as a major positive trend in light of Zostel’s New Year booking figures. The details suggest that every year nearly 80 per cent of female travellers in Zostels are choosing to embark on their New Year trips independently.

“While solo travelling is definitely flourishing amongst the Indian chill-seekers, couples and groups are also showing an increased interest in our ZostelX homes properties. On account of this burgeoning demand, we’ll soon be increasing the ZostelX homes presence beyond the Himachal region, extending our experience-boosting services across Southern, North-Eastern, and Western India extensively in 2020,” added Chouhan.

Regarding destination preferences, booking volumes were distributed almost equally across hill stations, beaches, and heritage circuits. The hostels in these regions registered 100 per cent occupancy during the holiday season. However, in terms of popularity, Zostel Delhi, which held the top spot in 2018, was superseded by Zostel Panchgani this year. Zostel Mumbai, Zostel Jaipur, and Zostel Kathmandu rounded off the Top 5 for 2019, read a statement by Zostel