Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

People on the move

Home > Latest Updates > Zomato acquires Uber Eats in India in all-stock transaction
Latest Updates

Zomato acquires Uber Eats in India in all-stock transaction

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Zomato, one of the leading food apps in India, announced today that it has acquired Uber’s food delivery business in India in an all-stock transaction, which gives Uber 9.99 per cent ownership in Zomato.

Deepinder Goyal, founder and CEO, Zomato, commented, “We are proud to have pioneered restaurant discovery and to have created a leading food delivery business across more than 500 cities in India. This acquisition significantly strengthens our position in the category.”

Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO, Uber, said, “Our Uber Eats team in India has achieved an incredible amount over the last two years, and I couldn’t be prouder of their ingenuity and dedication. India remains an exceptionally important market to Uber and we will continue to invest in growing our local Rides business, which is already the clear category leader. We have been very impressed by Zomato’s ability to grow rapidly in a capital-efficient manner and we wish them continued success.”

Uber Eats in India will discontinue operations and direct restaurants, delivery partners, and users of the Uber Eats apps to the Zomato platform, effective today.

Share

Related posts

Dome Entertainment and Nodwin Gaming to launch Asia’s first Esports Festival

EF&H Staff-Delhi

Preferred Hotels & Resorts Adds 15 New Member Hotels

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Telepizza opens its first outlet in Iran

Mohit Rathod

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More