YOKU MOKU introduces eggless cookies & festive collection

Yoku Moku, the Japanese confectionery brand had made its entry into India 2 years back, brought by a six-decade-old Indian conglomerate, Liberty Group’s Liberty Luxuries. Paying an ode to the upcoming festive season in addition to celebrating two years in India, the luxury brand is now launching their first ever range of eggless cookies especially crafted for the Indian market. DCB – (eggless) cocoa cookies with white chocolate filling inside and DBL – (eggless) butter vanilla cookies doubled with milk chocolate inside, the delectable cookies that melts in your mouth comes in lovely pastel colored packing.

Yoku Moku owes its unique significance to the Swedish town, Jokkmokk where the founder Noriichi Fujinawa first tasted European butter cookies. With over 40 years of experience, Yoku Moku is now one of the leading confectionary brands in Japan and has expanded worldwide.

The founder of the brand, Fujinawa was passionate about creating unique confectionery and it took him years to perfect the ingredients and recipe. The result was a delectable butter cookie that melts in your mouth. The philosophy of the brand is “Making Confectionery is a creation, not a production”.

Since the Indian market is very sensitive about egg in confectionery, Yoku Moku has specifically crafted the cookies without egg, exclusively for the Indian market. It took almost two years for Yoku Moku to come out with eggless version that matches up with the taste and quality as of the existing products. After many test productions and sampling, the new variation of cookies is all set to launch in India.

“India has been one of the fastest growing markets for the brand and the last two years have been remarkable. Customer satisfaction is a key driving force and we aim to keep exceeding expectations. Keeping in mind the culture and the upcoming festive season of India, Yoku Moku is introducing eggless cookies which is now the perfect gifting option,” said Naoko Wada, manager-international business, Yoku Moku.

Yoku Moku also offers a wide range of products with attractive packaging & cookie assortments that make for perfect gifting options for all your near and dear ones.