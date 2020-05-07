Wyndham’s asset-light business is well positioned for a quick recovery: Ballotti

Read Article

Geoffrey A Ballotti, CEO, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts believes that the hotel brand is well positioned for a quick recovery due to its asset-light business model. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts recently announced results for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Ballotti said, “During the most challenging crisis the hotel industry has ever endured, our highest priority has remained the well-being and safety of our guests, owners and team members. We have taken the difficult but prudent measures to reduce our costs and bolster our liquidity while providing support and relief for our franchisees to help them weather this downturn. Nearly 5,900 of our 6,300 hotels in the U.S. remain open, and with nearly 90 per cent of those properties located outside of major cities in drive-to destinations that cater to a leisure customer base, we believe that our asset-light business is well positioned for a quick recovery when travel demand returns.”

Highlights of the results include:

Diluted earnings per share increased 5 per cent to US$ 0.23, and adjusted diluted EPS decreased four per cent to US$ 0.50.

Net income was US$ 22 million for the first quarter, a five per cent increase over the prior-year quarter; adjusted net income was US$ 47 million, an 8 per cent decrease over the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased four per cent compared with the prior-year quarter, to US$ 107 million.

System-wide rooms grew two per cent year-over-year.

The company’s development pipeline grew four per cent year-over-year to 189,000 rooms.

Global RevPAR declined 23 per cent year-over-year in constant currency.

Revenues decreased 12 per cent to US$ 410 million, compared with US$ 468 million in the first quarter of 2019. The decline includes lower pass-through cost-reimbursement revenues, which have little to no impact on adjusted EBITDA, in the company’s hotel management business. Excluding cost-reimbursement revenues, revenues declined US$ 29 million or nine per cent, reflecting a 23 per cent decline in constant-currency RevPAR, as well as lower license fees which were adversely impacted by declining travel demand.

Net income increased five per cent to US$ 22 million, or US$ 0.23 per diluted share, compared to US$ 21 million, or US$ 0.22 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2019 due to lower separation-related expenses associated with the company’s spin-off and a decline in overall expenses due to cost reduction initiatives, partially offset by the decline in revenue (excluding cost-reimbursement revenues).

The company’s franchised system increased three per cent globally, which included the transfer of 7,100 rooms from the hotel management segment related to the CorePoint Lodging asset sales. Excluding the transfer, franchised net rooms grew 2 per cent globally, including 40 basis point growth in the US and five per cent growth internationally.

RevPAR declined 23 per cent globally due to travel restrictions related to Covid-19. In the US, RevPAR declined 17 per cent, and internationally RevPAR declined 37 per cent primarily due to a 70 per cent decline in China.

Revenues decreased US$ 26 million, or 10 per cent, compared to first quarter 2019 reflecting the impact of Covid-19 on travel demand globally, while a decline in Adjusted EBITDA of US$ five million, or four per cent, was partially mitigated by cost savings initiatives.

Hotel management

The company’s managed system decreased 11 per cent globally primarily reflecting the transfer of 7,100 rooms to the hotel franchising segment as a result of CorePoint Lodging asset sales. Excluding the transfer of rooms to the hotel franchising segment, the company’s managed system decreased 1 per cent primarily due to the loss of rooms in the US that were previously covered by unprofitable hotel management guarantees.

RevPAR declined 21 per cent globally, primarily reflecting a 17 per cent decline in the US and a 31 per cent decline internationally.

Revenues decreased US$ 30 million compared to the prior-year period due to lower cost-reimbursement revenues, which have little to no impact on adjusted EBITDA. The decline in cost-reimbursement revenues is due to the loss of management properties resulting from the CorePoint Lodging asset sales and the termination of unprofitable hotel-management guarantees. Absent cost-reimbursements, revenues and adjusted EBITDA were unchanged as the unfavorable impact of Covid-19 on our owned and managed properties was offset by US$ 5 million of management contract termination fees received from CorePoint Lodging asset sales.

Development

During the first quarter of 2020, the company opened 58 new hotels totalling 6,200 rooms, a year-over-year decline of 47 per cent as new construction openings were delayed in China and conversion volumes were materially lower in the U.S. during March. The Company retained 94.8 per cent of its hotel system over the last twelve months compared to 94.7 per cent during the same period last year. As of March 31, 2020, the Company’s hotel system consisted of approximately 9,300 properties and over 828,000 rooms, a two per cent year-over-year increase.

The company’s development pipeline consisted of 1,500 hotels and approximately 189,000 rooms, a 4 per cent year-over-year room increase, or two per cent decline sequentially. Approximately 58 per cent of the company’s development pipeline is international and 72 per cent is new construction, of which nearly 40 per cent have broken ground.

Balance sheet and liquidity

As of March 31, 2020, the company had US$ 749 million of cash on hand and US$ 2.9 billion of debt outstanding, of which US$ 2.4 billion was first lien debt. The company’s first lien leverage ratio was 2.6x as of March 31, 2020, within the 5.0x limitation of its quarterly tested leverage covenant under its credit agreement. In April, the company amended its credit agreement and obtained a waiver of the quarterly tested leverage covenant through and including the first quarter of 2021 (unless earlier terminated by the company, subject to certain conditions). The Company is not required to test this covenant until June 30, 2021.

The covenant calculation was also modified for the second, third and fourth quarters of 2021 to use annualised EBITDA rather than the last-twelve-months EBITDA, as previously required. In return for the amendment, among other modifications, the company agreed to maintain minimum liquidity of US$ 200 million, pay 25 basis points of higher interest on outstanding borrowings and restrict share repurchases. The company has the ability to make future quarterly dividend payments up to the amount of US$ 0.16 per share, so long as liquidity is greater than US$ 300 million. In addition, the Company has the right to elect out of the waiver period at its discretion, at which time the restrictions on dividends and share repurchases would be lifted.

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, net cash provided by operating activities was US$ 17 million, compared to US$ 7 million in the prior year period. The increase was driven by lower