Wyndham unites with leading companies to offer alternative employment opportunities to affected team members

As the global novel coronavirus pandemic creates unprecedented circumstances for hospitality workers around the country, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has partnered with leading organisations to give team members whose positions have been furloughed or eliminated access to job opportunities opening up across various industries including retail, grocery, senior living and more.

The new relationships empower Wyndham’s affected hotel-level and corporate team members with opportunities to align their hospitality experience with thousands of newly available full-time, part-time, or temporary positions within leading corporations that are rapidly expanding their workforces to meet changing demands.

Team members whose positions were furloughed or eliminated may access employment opportunities with well-known national and regional organisations, including:

Albertsons Companies

Amazon

Dollar Tree & Family Dollar

Domino’s

Lowe’s

Pizza Hut

Senior Living Works

University of Texas Medical Branch

Walgreens

Walmart

Wyndham is also working closely with the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and the AHLA Foundation to identify and make available additional relevant work opportunities for hospitality professionals, available on AHLA’s website.

“In such difficult and destabilising times, it’s more important than ever for businesses to come together to help serve those who need us most. Our team members are the best of the best – their passion for hospitality makes them ideal candidates to help fill these essential positions on a temporary basis. We’re grateful to partner with other leading companies who recognise and celebrate the skillset and service these team members can provide while the hotel industry works to overcome the impact of this crisis,” said Mary Falvey, chief administrative officer at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Team members at all levels are eligible to explore positions and can access relevant information and resources through Wyndham’s online human resources and learning portal or on the company’s new Workforce Resources page.